Jon Gruden Reportedly Turned Down Colts HC Job

After spending the last eight years as a Monday Night Football color commentator, former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden reportedly turned down advances from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay about making his return to the sideline.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Saturday and passed along comments from his ESPN colleague, who downplayed the situation:

Gruden denied discussions with Irsay, saying: “I know nothing. I’ve told people, I’m not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2017

Despite the fact he's continued to relay his happiness in his broadcasting role, Gruden is one of the most discussed coaching options on an annual basis.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported in December the 53-year-old Ohio native was the early "focal point" in the Los Angeles Rams' search for a new coach. The team ultimately hired Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay to fill the void.

