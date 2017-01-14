NFL Free Agents 2017: Rumors and Predictions for Tyrod Taylor, Kenny Britt, More

While much of the focus among football observers is currently on the NFL playoffs, the 24 teams no longer in contention already have an eye toward improving during the offseason via free agency.

The free-agent market is far from officially set since franchise tags could come into play and options could be exercised or declined, but the current crop of available players appears stacked with talent, and there's potential for these players to have a major impact on the organizations that sign them.

With the free-agent market starting to take shape, here is a look at the rumors surrounding some of the hottest available players, along with predictions for where they will land.

Tyrod Taylor

After two solid seasons as starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, Tyrod Taylor could be on the move during the offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor is owed a $15.5 million option bonus on March 11 and $30.75 million of his contract will be guaranteed if Buffalo decides to pick it up.

Schefter reported the Bills are planning to move on from Taylor, however, after it benched him in favor of EJ Manuel in Week 17.

One thing that could complicate the situation is the fact that Taylor underwent core-muscle surgery in early January with a recovery time of six to eight weeks. Per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, Taylor will be due his full $27.5 million base salary if he is on the roster past March 11 or cut due to the injury.

Taylor went 15-14 in two seasons as Buffalo's starter, accounting for 47 touchdowns through the air and on the ground combined, along with just 12 interceptions.

The 27-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015, and he ranked in the top 10 in QBR in each of his two campaigns at the helm.

Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon is among those who believe Taylor should be a hot commodity if he hits the open market:

I'd rather sign Tyrod Taylor than draft any of the QBs this year in the top-10. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 6, 2017

Taylor is far from an elite passer, as he threw for just over 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and completed just 61.7 percent of his passes in 2016, but his ability to make plays with his legs sets him apart from the rest of the league.

Every team with a need at quarterback would likely take a long look at Taylor, but the Denver Broncos stand out as a strong option.

Last April, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM in Denver reported that the Broncos inquired about Taylor's availability.

Denver started Trevor Siemian in 2016, and while he did some good things, the Broncos missed the playoffs and could use an upgrade.

With a dominant defense backing him and a potentially potent running game assuming C.J. Anderson returns to full health, Taylor could be precisely what the Broncos need in order to return to contention in the AFC.

Prediction: Bills release Taylor and Taylor signs with Broncos.

Kenny Britt

After displaying plenty of promise for many seasons, wide receiver Kenny Britt finally put together the best year of his career in 2016 for the Los Angeles Rams.

The 28-year-old veteran set career highs with 68 receptions for 1,002 yards, and he also found the end zone on five occasions.

Britt did all of that despite an unstable quarterback situation that featured Case Keenum and Jared Goff, which could increase his value on the free-agent market.

According to Ben Standig of Scout.com, the Washington Redskins are a team that may pursue Britt if they allow Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson to walk.

Both Garcon and Jackson narrowly surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2016, but Washington has some other solid options in the passing game, including wide receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed.

The Redskins also selected wide receiver Josh Doctson in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, and he figures to have a bigger role in 2017 after making just two receptions as a rookie.

Adding Britt to the receiving group would be a sound move since he has the type of size Washington lacks at 6'3" and 215 pounds. His ability to win jump balls will come in handy for quarterback Kirk Cousins should he return to the team in 2017.

The Rams have very little in terms of offensive weapons, however, and letting Britt leave would be a major blow to Goff's development.

L.A. hired former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay as the team's new head coach, per ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez, which is a move that could convince Britt to stay.

McVay ran an offense that saw Cousins throw for nearly 5,000 yards in 2016, and his offensive expertise will aid in keeping Britt in place.

Prediction: Britt re-signs with Rams.

DeSean Jackson

Jackson spent the first six seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before getting released and signing with the Redskins, but a rumor suggests he could be set to return to his roots.

According to Schefter, the Eagles are expected to pursue a reunion with Jackson in free agency as they look to build up their weak receiving corps.

Jackson was released during Chip Kelly's tenure as head coach, but now that Andy Reid disciple Doug Pederson is at the helm, Philly may welcome him back with open arms.

The 30-year-old wideout has topped 1,000 receiving yards in three of the past four seasons, including a 1,005-yard, four-touchdown effort in 2016.

Philadelphia hasn't had a 1,000-yard pass-catcher in either of the past two seasons, and it was led by tight end Zach Ertz's 816 yards this season.

No. 1 receiver Jordan Matthews had a down campaign, while neither Nelson Agholor nor Dorial Green-Beckham have established themselves as consistent options.

Young quarterback Carson Wentz needs a reliable downfield option in order to progress in 2017 and beyond, and that will prompt the Eagles to make Jackson one of their top offseason priorities.

Prediction: Jackson signs with Eagles.

