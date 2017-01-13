NFL Playoff Predictions 2017: Chris Simms' Projections for the Divisional Round

I gave Chris Draft the three magic numbers he was inching up to my center to overhear.

Then I sat back and watched the veteran linebacker walk directly into my trap. Draft knew my "538" call from our previous meeting with the Panthers; he didn’t know I knew he knew. But I picked up on it watching a "Mic’d Up" segment on Inside the NFL, and I immediately shifted that call to counter Draft’s counter. It worked.

That level of gamesmanship is what makes football great. It’s also the common thread that binds every matchup this weekend; all four games are regular-season repeats that offer some level of tactical familiarity between coaching staffs. It’ll come down to which coach can come up with his own "538" scenario and develop the perfect strategic counterpunch.

Think about the games this weekend. In the AFC, coaching wizard Bill Belichick will try to outsmart Bill O’Brien, his assistant for five seasons and two Super Bowl runs. A similar scenario brews in the NFC, where student Dan Quinn takes on his Seahawks sensei, Pete Carroll. The two other showdowns? Regular-season rematches that pit smart-as-all-get-out coaching staffs against each other again.

Make no mistake about it: The AFC and NFC divisional rounds will be chess matches. Only the most forward-thinking teams will win.