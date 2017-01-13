2017 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions Ahead of Divisional Round

NFL free agency doesn't win championships, but the assets found there round out strong, established cores capable of making postseason pushes.

This established background when it comes to the construction of championship rosters makes the rumor mill interesting when it fires up. It is especially the case this year, with more talent than usual continuing to leak to market because there have been several consecutive years of strong draft classes.

Fans have fun during this period, but the players win more than anything. Cap space keeps increasing, and the rumor mill only furthers bidding wars.

Before the next round of the playoffs gets underway, let's take a look at the latest offerings from the mill.

Ravens Shopping for Help?

The Baltimore Ravens need to get quarterback Joe Flacco some established weapons in a hurry.

With Steve Smith Sr. gone, meaning 70 catches for 799 yards and five touchdowns walking out the door, the offense only has Mike Wallace as a top receiving threat.

The situation is why Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun noted general manager Ozzie Newsome might pursue a veteran as soon as possible:

Newsome is not ruling out signing vet WR. That's been teams formula in past. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) January 10, 2017

Newsome knows a thing or two about grabbing veterans who will have an impact—the Ravens signed Wallace before last season, and he wound up leading the team in receiving with 72 catches for 1,017 yards and four scores.

As one can see from the potential free-agent list at Spotrac, the market has plenty to offer thanks to names such as Alshon Jeffery, Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and others.

With Wallace already acting as a deep threat but unable to be a No. 1 wideout on his own (at least for a team that wants to go better than 8-8), the Ravens will likely add a cost-effective guy such as Garcon.

Garcon is now 30 years old and coming off a season in which he caught 79 balls for 1,041 yards and three scores, but Washington has other major issues to worry about when it comes to cap space. This leaves the door open for Newsome to fly in with his checkbook and get Flacco some much-needed proven help.

Prediction: Baltimore signs Garcon



Miami's Plans to Keep the Gang Together

Maybe the only people not surprised by the Miami Dolphins getting hot and making the postseason were the folks who constructed the roster.

This makes sense given the talent the team had amassed—on paper. The Dolphins played up to their talent level while winning nine of their final 11 games to hit the 10-win mark. A 30-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs wasn't the prettiest, but getting there is a great start.

Now Miami has ambitions to keep everyone in town.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins aim to keep linebacker Kiko Alonso thanks to his restricted status. Alonso was one of the pieces the front office brought on to encourage a playoff push, and it worked—he tallied 115 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season.

Alonso joined the Dolphins via trade, as did wide receiver Kenny Stills. A tactical move to boost the offense, Stills went on to lead the team in receiving touchdowns with nine this year while averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

Jackson noted finances will play a huge role in how the Dolphins approach Stills.

"The Dolphins are expected to make every effort to keep free-agent Kenny Stills, who caught nine touchdowns and finished third in the league in average yards per catch (17.3). But if the bidding goes too high, Miami could move on," Jackson wrote.

Here is the problem for Miami—the team also wants to get Jarvis Landry an extension, per the same report. Stills, a 24-year-old receiver with proven production, is coming off his best year as a pro and can drive up the price on the open market.

For Miami, it will seem more attractive to let Stills walk, pay Landry and turn to 2015 No. 14 pick DeVante Parker to make up the difference. At some point, the best teams take a next-man-up philosophy and smartly apply the money elsewhere, which Miami will do here.

Prediction: Miami retains Alonso, Stills hits the open market and signs elsewhere

Kenny Britt's Trip to Market

A few years ago, it didn't seem like the world would have much to say about wideout Kenny Britt in 2017.

Alas, the veteran has found new life with the Los Angeles Rams, which is as impressive as it sounds. At 28 years of age, Britt just recorded his first 1,000-yard season and scored five touchdowns.

It doesn't sound like much, but keep in mind Britt did it over 15 games while catching passes from Case Keenum, Jared Goff and Sean Mannion while mired on one of the league's worst offenses.

The breakout year has teams paying attention, with Ben Standig of Breaking Burgundy noting sources say the Redskins consider Britt a "viable option."

Standig went on to reveal the main reason for the interest: "The real intrigue for the Redskins with Britt, according to a source, involves the red zone. Washington's offense cratered inside the 20-yard line this season, ranking 29th among teams with a 45.9 touchdown scoring percentage."

Like Miami, though, Washington might choose to go with a next-man-up solution. Odds are the team brings back one of Jackson or Garcon, then signals it is time for 2016 No. 22 pick Josh Doctson to step up and claim his role.

It's probably a smart move by Washington—it's hard to imagine the Rams let Britt get away.

The Rams have a new regime in place going into their second year in L.A., announcing on Thursday that they hired Sean McVay as head coach. The staff will see the value in paying Britt, the team's No. 1 wideout, to keep helping along Goff while it rebuilds the rest of the roster.

At this point in his career, Britt will want to cash in on his first major deal. Being credited as one of the major factors in turning the Rams around after a relocation certainly wouldn't hurt, either.

Prediction: Rams re-sign Britt

