NFL Free Agents 2017: Early Predictions for This Year's Top Available Players

As for the best of the rest...

LB Dont'a Hightower: Pro Football Focus graded the 26-year-old as the ninth-best linebacker in the league. With Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones gone, the Pats—who have plenty of salary-cap space—can't afford to let another top-tier front-seven defender go. Projected landing spot: New England Patriots

LB Nick Perry: Despite battling injuries, the fifth-year pass-rusher had a breakout season in Green Bay. With Clay Matthews over the hill and Julius Peppers potentially gone, expect the Packers to lock him up. Projected landing spot: Green Bay Packers

LB Jamie Collins: The Browns have more salary-cap space than anyone else in football, and they didn't trade for Collins in the middle of the season just so that they could lose him a couple months later. They'll overpay if need be. Projected landing spot: Cleveland Browns

CB Trumaine Johnson: The 27-year-old had a down year while playing under the franchise tag and is as good as gone as a "Fisher guy" in Los Angeles. Projected landing spot: Chicago Bears

TE Martellus Bennett: The veteran has probably earned a starting role after catching 75.3 percent of the passes thrown his way with the Patriots in 2016. Projected landing spot: Oakland Raiders

S John Cyprien: PFF graded the 26-year-old as the fifth-best safety in the NFL this season in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are unlikely to be outbid. Projected landing spot: Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Terrelle Pryor: The versatile offensive weapon had 1,000 yards receiving while chipping in as a passer and rusher in a breakout 2016 campaign. Cleveland simply can't afford to let another bright young star get away. Projected landing spot: Cleveland Browns

S Barry Church: PFF's 10th-highest-graded safety from 2016 won't likely be retained by the cap-strapped Cowboys. But there's one team that loves picking up former Dallas defenders. Projected landing spot: Washington Redskins

WR Pierre Garcon: He's no spring chicken, so the best potential fit for the 1,000-yard receiver is with a contender in need of a solid No. 2 or high-end No. 3 wideout. Projected landing spot: Minnesota Vikings

S Tony Jefferson: Arizona has a lot of free agents to take care of, which might make it tough for the Cardinals to match bids put together by richer, more desperate teams. Projected landing spot: Indianapolis Colts

G T.J. Lang: Lang had another great year in Green Bay. The Packers have money, and they take care of their own, but there's one team that might be desperate enough for offensive line help to sweep in and make Lang an offer he can't refuse. Projected landing spot: Seattle Seahawks

CB Morris Claiborne: The 2012 No. 6 overall pick was good when healthy this season in Dallas, and he could still become a Pro Bowl-caliber starter. The Cowboys already have three solid corners, so somebody will pay a larger premium. Projected landing spot: Miami Dolphins