NFL Draft 2017: Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft Following Wild Card Weekend

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images The NFL draft continues to become more interesting as stars declare.

The biggest dominoes surrounding the 2017 NFL draft continue to fall.

It's dual-meaning time. First, the draft order continues to solidify as more teams fall out of the playoffs. The Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions just joined the fray ahead of the divisional round.

Second, big-name players continue to announce their intentions to enter the draft, bolstering an impressive class and making the much-anticipated draft season all the more interesting.

It's never a bad time, per se, but now is a great time to trot out another mock draft with these updated scenarios.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE,Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 7 San Diego Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami 13 Arizona Cardinals Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) John Ross, WR, Washington 16 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 17 Washington Redskins Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Green Bay Packers Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 27 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 28 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 29 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 30 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 31 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

If the Chicago Bears were skeptical about Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, it probably ended after his spectacular showing in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama.

Watson accounted for four total touchdowns and threw the game-winning score with one second left. His composure on the biggest collegiate stage of them all didn't come as much of a shock—he tossed four touchdowns in a close title-game loss the year prior against Alabama too.

On paper, Watson is everything the Bears want. He's 6'3" and 215 pounds and completed 67 percent of his passes with 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions in 2016.

All of this is a big reason Watson received an invite to the Senior Bowl this year, where he would suit up with the Chicago coaching staff. Head coach John Fox and his staff want to get a good look at Watson, and for good reason.

Some may decry the choice of Watson over other quarterback prospects here. But it's important to remember a quarterback selection comes down to the situation surrounding the team with the pick—the Bears fancy themselves much better than their record showed this past season thanks to a huge injured reserve list.

Even if this isn't true, the Bears have a solid back in Jordan Howard, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery could re-sign with the team. Watson has two years of starting experience, whereas Mitch Trubisky has started only one season (and has already been drafted in this scenario). Watson is a high-upside player the Bears trust to thrive as a rookie, so he's the pick.

6. New York Jets: Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan

Jabrill Peppers has decided to enter the 2017 draft, which probably stressed out more than a few scouts as they try to figure out what he'll do at the next level.

Peppers, for now, is focused on going pro.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers said, according to Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”

According to Thamel's story, Peppers lined up at 15 different positions. It seems like an exaggeration, but he did everything from taking snaps at quarterback to returning punts.

Of course, Peppers did most of his damage on defense, where he tallied 71 total tackles and 3.5 sacks before being named a rare defensive Heisman Trophy finalist.

The New York Jets won't be able to pass on a player with so much talent. Despite priding themselves on their defensive prowess, the Jets allowed 25.6 points per game during a five-win campaign, tallying only 27 sacks and eight interceptions.

The Jets already have a problem with too many bodies along the line thanks to Muhammad Wilkerson and others, but letting Peppers freelance in the same unit as Sheldon Richardson, if not tasking him to drop back into coverage, makes sense.

Look for the Jets to take a pass on a quarterback gamble this year in a mostly iffy class while seeing what Bryce Petty or a veteran can do at the position for one year.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN): John Ross, WR, Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles look like one of the most interesting teams in the draft because conventional wisdom suggests they, and developing quarterback Carson Wentz, will take a huge next step if the weapons on offense improve.

Wentz looked great to start the season before fizzling out and finishing with 3,782 yards and 16 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. But dropped passes plagued his campaign to the point the Eagles fired receivers coach Greg Lewis recently, according to Bob Grotz of the Delaware County Daily Times.

It's fun to think about veterans the Eagles might pursue on the open market such as Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, but don't forget about high-upside rookies such as Washington's John Ross.

Ross comes in on the small side at 5'11" and 190 pounds, but it's impossible to ignore his work as a reliable target in 2016. He caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Ross isn't meant to be a one-player solution to a big problem in Philadelphia. But he's a huge chip—a speed guy who can stretch defenses vertically and open things up for boundary receives who can, in theory, hold onto the ball.

NFL teams have taken repeated risks in many recent drafts on smaller guys with game-breaking ability. Think Will Fuller with the Houston Texans last year. Ross is one of these prospects this year and in this scenario goes to a team in dire need of his help.

