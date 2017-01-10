Chris Simms' All-22 Team for NFL Wild Card Weekend

If you didn't enjoy watching blowouts during Wild Card Weekend, you're not alone.

But never fear! The top-seeded playoff teams are ready to suit up, and judging by the NFL's recent playoff history, they're more powerful than they have been in some time.

Consider the last three Super Bowl matchups: Broncos-Panthers, Seahawks-Patriots and Seahawks-Broncos. All three pitted the AFC's No. 1 seed against the NFC's. There wasn't a wild-card team to be found when the dust settled in the playoff bracket.

So the phrase we hear repeatedly during the postseason—"just find a way to get in and anything can happen"—hasn't been true in the last few years. I view it as a correction in the playoff market. Champions like the 2007 Giants, 2010 Packers and 2012 Ravens made us wear wild-card-colored glasses and believe they were the hottest teams during their respective runs. Momentum was a serious metric of playoff success for that era.

It looks like we're in a different era now. As a former player, adding another bye week to the marathon season is so pivotal. The best NFL teams this time of year are the healthiest and freshest. Maybe that means the wild card is less of a wild card from this point on.