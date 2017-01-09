NFL Playoff Picks 2017: Latest Odds and Predictions for Divisional Round

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

If you think you've seen these divisional-round matchups somewhere before, you are right.

All four games are rematches of regular-season contests, each with varying results.

There were two blowouts (New England over Houston, 27-0, and Pittsburgh over Kansas City, 43-14), one nail-biter (Seattle over Atlanta, 26-24) and one comfortable win (Dallas over Green Bay, 30-16).

Let's take a look back at each of those games and decide whether they are a.) signs of things to come or b.) red herrings.

First, here are the latest odds from OddsShark:

NFL Divisional Round Odds and Picks Time Date Away Home Odds Pick 4:35 p.m. ET Sat, Jan. 14 Seattle Atlanta ATL -4.5, 51 O/U 30-20, ATL 8:15 p.m. ET Sat, Jan. 14 Houston New England NE -16, 44.5 O/U 31-10, NE 1:05 p.m. ET Sun, Jan. 15 Pittsburgh Kansas City KC -1.5, 46 O/U 20-17, KC 4:40 p.m. ET Sun, Jan. 15 Green Bay Dallas Dal -4, 51.5 O/U 27-24, DAL

Seattle at Atlanta

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Seattle beat Atlanta in a back-and-forth game at CenturyLink Field in October. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for three touchdowns in the third quarter alone, but a couple costly turnovers led to short scoring drives for Seattle, including one that led to a game-winning field goal with under two minutes left.

The Seahawks had safety Earl Thomas that day. They also had home-field advantage. They have neither on Saturday, as Thomas is on injured reserve and the game is in Atlanta.

Seattle is 3-4-1 on the road this year compared to 8-1 at home. It's hard seeing the Hawks flying cross-country and upsetting an Atlanta team that can take full advantage of the hole Thomas left in the secondary with Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones.

Prediction: Atlanta 30, Seattle 20

Houston at New England

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Patriots beat Houston even though they were starting a rookie third-string quarterback (Jacoby Brissett) making his first career NFL start.

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score in the fourth quarter.

The bottom line is this: If Houston lost to New England by 27 with a third-string quarterback starting, then it's not a good sign for its chances Saturday when Tom Brady returns. Expect a blowout.

Prediction: New England 31, Houston 10

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Pittsburgh crushed Kansas City, 43-14, behind quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's five touchdown passes and 300 yards. The Steelers took a 29-0 lead at halftime and at one point even led 36-0 in the third quarter.

Don't expect a repeat performance. For whatever reason, Roethlisberger just doesn't perform nearly as well on the road. He threw for nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions this year, compared to 22 scores and seven picks at home (including the playoffs).

Furthermore, Pittsburgh came into that contest very angry and motivated after losing a blowout to Philadelphia, 34-3, the week before. The Chiefs really had no chance from the jump.

Since that game, the Chiefs have found their stride, going 10-2, with their only two losses by matching 19-17 scores.

Expect the Chiefs to play well at home and for wide receiver/return man Tyreek Hill to shine in his postseason debut.

Prediction: Kansas City 20, Pittsburgh 17

Green Bay at Dallas

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas had three 75-yard-plus scoring drives (including a 97-yarder) and forced four Green Bay turnovers. The Packers couldn't get much of anything going all day and even got booed by their own fans. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 157 yards for the Cowboys.

The Packers struggled through the first 10 games of the season. This Week 6 contest, in particular, started a 1-5 midseason tailspin that dropped the Pack to 4-6.

However, the Green Bay team we are seeing now in no way, shape or form resembles the one from a few months ago. It has won seven straight games and just played incredible football in a 38-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

That being said, Dallas is at home, and it's hard to imagine Green Bay having much luck slowing Elliott down.

This should be a great game that goes wire to wire, but give the slight edge to the home team (and a bigger edge if wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who left the Giants game with a rib injury, can't go).

Prediction: Dallas 27, Green Bay 24