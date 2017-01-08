Jordy Nelson Injury: Packers WR Injures Ribs vs. Giants

The Green Bay Packers announced wide receiver Jordy Nelson was taken to the locker room on a cart in the first half of Sunday's postseason game against the New York Giants and will not return.

The team noted the pass-catcher suffered a rib injury and originally deemed him questionable to return. The Packers ruled him out at the start of the second half.

Nelson's 2015 season ended before it started when he tore his right ACL in the preseason, and while he faced complications stemming from that injury during training camp, he's been quarterback Aaron Rodgers' most dependable target this season.

Nelson piled up 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Packers in 2016.

"Very cerebral, smart, great second, third reactions," Rodgers said of Nelson in October, per the Associated Press' Genaro C. Armas. "He's a big-time player for us, and we're excited he's back and being productive."

With Nelson out, the Packers will need to turn to less explosive alternatives—just as they had to a year ago. Randall Cobb is in line to become Rodgers' new No. 1 target, and Davante Adams, Jeff Janis and Geronimo Allison should all see more targets.