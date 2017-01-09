NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Updated Postseason Picture, Divisional-Round Scenarios

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Wild Card Weekend games may have not been compelling, but there were some standout individual performances this weekend.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' stuff was on fire, as he threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those scores went to wide receiver Randall Cobb, including yet another Hail Mary, in a 38-13 win over the New York Giants.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate and wide receiver Antonio Brown scored two more in a 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.

One or two individuals on a team can make or break a game, as we saw this weekend.

Let's take a look at the NFL playoff bracket and some divisional-round scenarios as we discuss whether the defense will be able to stop a game-breaker in each matchup.

NFL Playoff Bracket

Divisional-Round Scenarios

1. Can the Texans Pass Rush Get to Tom Brady?

The Houston Texans are 16-point underdogs to the New England Patriots this weekend, per OddsShark. It's going to take a miracle for the Texans to pull this upset off. Houston's 27-0 loss to New England in Week 3 with third-stringer Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for the Pats doesn't inspire any confidence.

The only way Houston can possibly win is to reign supreme in a defensive battle. It isn't going to outscore the Patriots—the Texans never scored more than 27 points in a game this year, while the Patriots averaged 27.6—so it will need to hope that a 17-13-type game is somehow a possibility.

The Texans pass rush needs to get after Tom Brady to get this done, much like the New York Giants pass rush did in Super Bowl XLII to stop Brady and the high-powered 2007 Patriots offense.

The Texans only sacked Brissett once in their Week 3 matchup this year. They are going to have to do better than that Sunday, or else this has the makings of an ugly game.

Prediction: It doesn't happen, and the Pats win a blowout.

2. Can the Steelers Stop Tyreek Hill?

Here are a few facts about Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner Tyreek Hill...

From BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official website:

This is insane.



Tyreek Hill's last five TDs have averaged 69 yards per play.



Overall on his 12 TDs, Hill has avg'd 44.1 yards per play. pic.twitter.com/xFDAjyPdaK — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 3, 2017

From ESPN Stats & Info:

Tyreek Hill and Dante Hall are the only players since the 1970 merger with a 60-yard TD in 4 straight games (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/td76aRP6J0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2017

From NFL Research:

.@Chiefs Tyreek Hill is the 1st player in NFL history with 3+ receiving TD, 3+ rush TD and 3+ kick/punt return TD in a single season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 2, 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big problem on their hands Sunday.

Although the Steelers have not allowed a return touchdown all season, they haven't done particularly well on kick- or punt-return defense. Per ESPN.com, opponents have gained 24.7 yards per kickoff return (third-worst in the NFL) and 9.6 yards per punt return (tied for seventh-worst in the NFL).

That's not a good sign against a man who has three return touchdowns this year to go along with six receiving and three rushing scores.

Prediction: The Steelers can't stop Hill, and he scores two touchdowns and proves to be the difference in a close Chiefs win.

3. Can the Cowboys Keep Aaron Rodgers off the Field?

Aaron Rodgers' hot streak right now might be the best stretch of football any quarterback has achieved since Tom Brady threw 50 touchdown passes in the Patriots' 18-1 season in 2007.

He has thrown for 22 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last eight games, and he just threw for four scores against the Giants, one of the best defenses in football.

Rodgers also played most of the game without No. 1 wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury.

There is no defense for a guy talented enough to do this three times in two seasons:

The best defense, in this case, is a good offense that runs the ball, controls the clock and keeps Rodgers off the field.

Thankfully, the Dallas Cowboys have that.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 157 yards the last time these two teams played, a 30-16 Cowboys win at Lambeau Field.

Dallas is second in the NFL in time of possession (31:28), according to Football Outsiders. The Cowboys operate a patient, run-first offense that has worked brilliantly this season. They're going to need to execute again if they are to win.

Prediction: Elliott rushes for over 150 yards again, keeping Rodgers on the sideline for long stretches of time, but Rodgers makes the most of his limited chances and has a good game. Still, Dallas wins a close one.

Can the Seahawks Slow Down Julio Jones Without Earl Thomas?

The short answer to how the Seattle Seahawks are faring without safety Earl Thomas (outside of their wild-card game against an overmatched Detroit Lions team) is that things haven't been going well.

On Dec. 29, Cian Fahey of Football Outsiders brilliantly broke down the difference between Thomas being on and off the field. Of note, he had this to say (stats are through Week 16):

From Weeks 1 to 11 this season, the Seahawks surrendered completions on just two of 12 attempts that travelled 16 or more yards deep over the middle of the field, for a total of 53 yards. Since Week 12, those numbers rose to 5-of-10 for 206 yards.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times also chimed in on Thomas' absence on Dec. 29:

In the eight games without one of Thomas or [Kam] Chancellor, opposing quarterbacks have completed 183 of 290 passes (63.1 percent) for 2,148 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. That's an average of 268.5 yards per game, and 7.4 yards per attempt. Opponents also scored an average of 21.215 points in those eight games, in which Seattle has gone 3-4-1.

The bottom line is that Thomas is so valuable that he's irreplaceable in the Seahawks defense, no matter how well defensive superstars Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Chancellor play.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones faced Seattle at CenturyLink Field this year with Thomas on the field. Jones still managed to catch seven passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in a close 26-24 loss.

Without Thomas and in the friendly confines of the Georgia Dome, Jones could have a big day.

Prediction: The Falcons score 30-plus points, and Jones posts over 100 yards and a touchdown again.