Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans Full Report Card Grades for Oakland

The Oakland Raiders stumbled into the postseason, and the Houston Texans sent them through the exit on the other side.

Quarterback Connor Cook drew his first NFL start against the No. 1 defense in yards allowed, which resulted in a poor offensive output for the Raiders. Oakland converted its first third down with 11:51 left in the game.

Unfortunately, the Raiders fell behind early due to a turnover and the Texans starting drives with good field position. Houston defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney introduced himself to Cook early in the game with a batted pass and an interception. The early deficit forced the rookie passer to throw more than the coaching staff liked to see for a first-time starter.

The Texans controlled the game throughout and played conservatively to protect a comfortable 13-point lead going into the second half. Oakland’s defense didn’t melt down, but it gave up too many explosive plays to keep Houston below 20 points.

The Raiders held on to a slight chance for a comeback, but an interception late in the fourth quarter dashed any hopes for a miraculous upset with a rookie at the helm. Oakland simply couldn’t overcome losing starting signal-caller Derek Carr.

An early exit stings for a 12-4 team, but the Raiders should know that a healthy roster puts them in the conversation for an AFC Championship Game. For now, the organization must deal with the reality of a one-and-done playoff appearance but a bright future that follows with a talented roster.

How did each positional unit perform against the Texans?