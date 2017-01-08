NFL Wild Card Weekend 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for Sunday

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Some of the NFL's most memorable games have been played in sub-freezing temperatures.

The Ice Bowl. The Hail Mary. The Freezer Bowl. The 2007 NFC Championship Game, which doesn't have a catchy name but probably should.

On Sunday, both games will take place in cold environments.

The forecast for Pittsburgh at kickoff: 13 degrees, with a wind chill of -1 degrees.

The forecast for Green Bay at kickoff: 11 degrees, with a wind chill of 0 degrees.

We'll see if the games turn out to be classics, or if the cold gets the best of some teams.

Here's a look at the television schedule, live stream information and predictions.

2017 NFL Playoffs: Sunday's Wild Card Games Time (ET) Matchup TV Live Stream 1:05 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh CBS CBS All Access 4:40 p.m. New York Giants at Green Bay Fox Fox Sports Go

Miami at Pittsburgh

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell should get the football early and often on Sunday.

The superstar running back, who finished with 1,884 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns in just 12 games, is simply on fire.

The winner of the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award now gets to face a Dolphins run defense that allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season.

That's not a good mix for Miami, so expect Pittsburgh to take advantage and give the ball to Bell 30-plus times.

On the other side, Miami is a run-first offense that would like to get running back Jay Ajayi going. Ajayi rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns when these two teams faced off in Miami in October, which resulted in a 30-15 Dolphins win.

The problem then for the Steelers was that linebacker Ryan Shazier missed the game with an injury. The problem now for the Dolphins is that Shazier is back.

Pro Football Focus discussed Shazier's return and how it could impact the Dolphins running game.

When the Dolphins and Steelers last faced in Week 6 (in Miami), running back Jay Ajayi recorded his first of three games this year with 200-plus rushing yards, and his only outing with multiple rushing touchdowns. 148 of those yards came after contact, with three missed tackles forced. Missing from that game, however, was Steelers LB Ryan Shazier. Since Week 9, Shazier is tied with Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny for the seventh-highest run-stop percentage among all NFL ILBs.

The other problem is that Dolphins center Mike Pouncey is on injured reserve. Pouncey only played five games this season, but he was on the field for a three-game stretch in which Ajayi rushed for 509 yards and four touchdowns.

Prediction: The Steelers jump out to an early lead thanks to Bell, effectively forcing the Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore to throw nearly every play in the second half to try to get Miami back in the game.

Moore will find some holes in the Steelers secondary, perhaps throwing for close to 300 yards, but he won't do enough for the win.

Pittsburgh wins 27-13 and moves onto Kansas City next weekend.

New York at Green Bay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Packers come into this game winners of their last six. The Giants arrive in Wisconsin taking nine of its last 11.

It's a shame one of these teams won't make the Divisional round.

The X-factor might be the Giants running game, which has shown recent signs of life in a season in which it averaged only 3.5 yards per carry.

Paul Perkins (102 yards, 21 carries) and Rashad Jennings (52 yards, 21 carries) combined for 154 yards against Washington on New Year's Day. That helped the Giants control the clock for nearly 36 minutes.

If the Giants can do something similar on Sunday, it will go a long way toward a win, as it will enable the G-Men to keep Rodgers off the field for long stretches of time.

Former Giants running back and Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis Anderson told this to Steve Serby of the New York Post on Saturday about the running back duo:

Perkins brings that extra gear that you need to keep a team off balance. He’s quicker, he’s faster and he does things a little bit faster than what Jennings does. But Jennings brings the power, the experience and the know-it-all, and you can’t beat that when it comes to playing a team like Green Bay.

However, the most interesting battle will be Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the passing attack against the New York Giants secondary, which recently gave itself the nickname "NYPD."

Rodgers has thrown 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last three games. His favorite target, Jordy Nelson, has gone over 100 receiving yards in three of his last six games.

But they face one of their toughest tests of the season in a rematch of Green Bay's 23-16 win over New York in October.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus wrote Friday about two of the Giants' secondary stars in particular:

Both (Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins) and (Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) made the PFF All-Pro second team this season, earning overall grades of 88.3 and 91.3, respectively. Targeting either player this season is yielding a passer rating under 65.0, more than 20 points below average and almost 40 points under the 104.2 passer rating Rodgers has posted overall this season.

Prediction: This will be a close contest that won't be decided until the fourth quarter (or even overtime). Rodgers will make plays, but so will the Giants defense.

Ultimately, it's difficult to bet against Rodgers at home right now, so the prediction here is Green Bay 20, New York 17.