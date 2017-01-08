NFL Wild Card Saturday: Takeaways from Raiders vs. Texans and Lions vs. Seahawks

On paper, the Texans had the league's top-ranked defense in 2016. But yards allowed isn't necessarily the most appropriate way to measure a defensive unit's prowess.
A lot of folks still doubted the Texans on that side of the ball, and for good reason. They're without three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, they played a lot of soft teams in the regular season, only five defenses had fewer takeaways and they ranked outside of the top 10 with 20.5 points per game allowed.
But on Saturday, Romeo Crennel's D was nearly perfect.
Against an admittedly shorthanded Raiders offense, Houston gave up just seven points before garbage time, and that one Oakland touchdown came when a great punt return gave it the ball at the Texans' 38-yard line. They forced the Raiders to punt 10 times, stopping them on 14 of 16 third-down attempts, and they held Oakland to just 203 yards while intercepting quarterback Connor Cook three times.
They also sacked Cook thrice, giving them 10 quarterback takedowns in their last three games. Former first-round pick Whitney Mercilus owns four of those sacks, two of which came Saturday, but even he hasn't been Houston's best defensive player.
That's because 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney is playing the best football of his career right now. Clowney had three sacks in three weeks entering the playoffs, and he set the tone with a huge interception in Oakland's red zone in the first quarter Saturday—a play that led directly to Houston's first touchdown.
Cornerback A.J. Bouye has also become a star this year, and veteran linebacker Brian Cushing—another former first-round pick—is as healthy and productive as he's been in some time.
It sure makes you wonder how good these guys would be with a healthy Watt, because they sure were lights-out against Oakland.