NFL Wild Card Saturday: Takeaways from Raiders vs. Texans and Lions vs. Seahawks

It's that simple. Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler has never been a great NFL quarterback, but the reality is the tall, strong-armed signal-caller is a lot better than he often looked in 2016.

Osweiler was by no means dominant in Houston's 27-14 victory Saturday over the Oakland Raiders, and it's still fair to wonder if he's capable of living up to that four-year, $72 million contract he signed in the 2016 offseason.

But the 26-year-old did basically everything the Texans needed him to do on Saturday, which is impressive considering he was benched for his poor play just last month.

Osweiler completed 12 of 18 first-half passes for 146 yards, posting a triple-digit passer rating in order to help Houston build a 20-7 lead at halftime. He threw only seven passes as the Texans played it safe and milked the clock in the second half, but the key might be that Osweiler and that offense had a turnover-free performance.

Throw in that he also ran six times for 15 yards and a touchdown, and it was a stronger performance than his broad passing numbers indicate.

Osweiler led three impressive drives in the second quarter alone, generating 10 points on those possessions in order to give the Texans what felt like an insurmountable lead. On a touchdown drive that provided an exclamation mark late in that quarter, he completed back-to-back picture-perfect deep passes to Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins.

Bad quarterbacks don't make those types of throws in big spots, especially on consecutive plays.

In order to win next weekend, Osweiler will have to make a lot more of those throws. But even if that doesn't happen, he showed us something important in the Wild Card Game.