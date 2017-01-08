Giants vs. Packers: Complete Wild Card Gameday Preview

If you're not tied to the Green Bay Packers in any way—be it player, coach, fan or cheese head vendor—then their quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the scariest thing in your life right now.

The only possible comparison on the scare meter is leaving the house and then realizing your phone is at 10 percent battery life. That's how daunting the thought of defending Rodgers has become for opposing defenses.

And it's been that way for a while.

Rodgers wasn't unhinged to begin the season. He just wasn't the unfairly precise quarterback we've all come to know over the past nine years. But that guy returned right after a four-game losing streak when all seemed lost. Now the Packers offense has scored 30-plus points in four straight games.

Which is why the mere thought of defending Rodgers feels like a quick offseason vacation ticket. So any defense would be overmatched against the Packers then, right? Maybe any defense except for the one put together by the New York Giants, who will travel to Green Bay for a second time in 2016-17 Sunday.

The Giants kept the first game between the two teams tight, and the Packers won by a touchdown. Their second-ranked scoring defense is capable of doing that again, but prevailing at icy Lambeau Field in January is always a monumental task.

Can the Giants do it? Or will the fiery hot Rodgers be far too much? Let's explore those questions and more while breaking down the matchup.