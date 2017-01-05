Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning Set for 1st Wild-Card Game Between Super Bowl MVPs

The Green Bay Packers will host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon in the first round of the playoffs.

While the two franchises have faced each other plenty of times in the postseason previously, it's the first time in NFL history that two Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterbacks will square off in the wild-card round, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The two signal-callers—Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning—have posted decent numbers in 2016, but Rodgers can certainly claim the better of the two seasons thus far. He posted a 40-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio versus Manning's 26-16 in the regular season, but Manning generally does his best work in the postseason.

Both franchises enter the playoffs on hot streaks. New York emerged victorious in nine of its last 11 contests, following a Week 5 loss at Green Bay, while the Packers completed Rodgers' "run the table" proclamation and won six in a row to finish out the campaign.

Sunday marks the third meeting between the Packers and the Giants in the playoffs since after the 2007 season. Unfortunately for Green Bay, each of the contests has been at home and resulted in losses to its counterpart, per Pro-Football-Reference.com. In fact, the Giants won the Super Bowl both postseasons in which they played the Packers. The teams also met five times in the NFL Championship before the Super Bowl was introduced in 1967.

If the previous matchups are any indication, Sunday's tilt could be another classic between two playoff-seasoned franchises.

