2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects After Wild-Card Round

The Super Bowl dreams continued for the four victors during the NFL's wild-card round, but they also ended for the four losers.

That means the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and New York Giants will shift their attention toward next season's Super Bowl, just like the 20 teams that did not reach the playoffs. The 2017 NFL draft is one of the critical checkpoints on the path to Minneapolis, where the Lombardi Trophy will be awarded in 2018.

Just like rookies Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Tyreek Hill stoked the title hopes of the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs during the 2016 season, there will surely be difference-makers in the upcoming draft.

With that in mind, here is a look at a mock first round for the 2017 draft.

Mock 2017 NFL Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams) Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 6 New York Jets DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 7 San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles) Derek Barnett, DE/OLB, Tennessee 13 Arizona Cardinals Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) John Ross, WR, Washington 15 Indianapolis Colts Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 23 New York Giants Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 25 Houston Texans Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 26 Green Bay Packers Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 27 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 29 Atlanta Falcons Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan 30 Kansas City Chiefs Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 31 Dallas Cowboys Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

NFL fans will naturally be interested in which players their favorite teams draft, but there will also be a general intrigue in every pick for those who play fantasy football. After all, any fantasy player who took a chance on Elliott in the early rounds this season was rewarded in kind with the NFL's rushing leader.

With that in mind, here are a few rookies in next season's draft class who could help you win your league if this mock played out.

Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

The Baltimore Ravens were an abysmal 28th in the league in rushing yards per game during the regular season (91.4) and need to address the running attack.

Running back Terrance West tallied 774 yards on the ground on just four yards per carry and is a restricted free agent in 2017, per Spotrac. He is not exactly a franchise-altering piece to build around, especially given the team's struggles to consistently move the ball on the ground.

Enter Florida State's Dalvin Cook, who has the talent to be a savior for Baltimore's rushing attack and fantasy players looking to land an impact Raven next season.

He compiled 1,765 rushing yards, 488 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns this season in his second straight campaign with 20 touchdowns. That is music to the ears of fantasy players who will be looking for draft picks with a nose for the end zone.

His receiving prowess also means he can serve as a three-down back at the next level, which should lead to more fantasy production.

Luke Easterling of USA Today highlighted that ability:

One aspect of Cook's skill set that gives him an edge over the rest of this year's backs is his ability to contribute on third downs. He's a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, able to gash opponents on screens and exploit mismatches against linebackers and safeties in coverage. He's also a willing and able pass protector who can keep his quarterback clean when blitzing defenders come free.

Easterling also pointed to Cook's speed and power that makes him dangerous in the open field or when attempting to pick up short yardage.

Cook is a prime candidate to turn fantasy seasons around as a rookie running back, much like Elliott did in 2016.

Philadelphia Eagles: John Ross, WR, Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver situation is dire heading into the offseason. Tight end Zach Ertz led the team in 2016 with 816 receiving yards, and running back Darren Sproles was third with 427. Jordan Matthews (804) was Philadelphia's only wide receiver to even reach the 400-yard mark.

Pairing the lack of productive depth at the position with Nelson Agholor's drop issues means there is room for a rookie wide receiver to step in next season and start producing right away.

Washington's John Ross can be that receiver, and his immediate fantasy stats will benefit from an assumed leap from quarterback Carson Wentz, who will have a season of NFL experience under his belt.

Who will be the better NFL player? Washington's John Ross Clemson's Mike Williams Submit Vote vote to see results Who will be the better NFL player? Washington's John Ross 0.0%

Clemson's Mike Williams 100.0% Total votes: 3

Ross tallied 1,150 receiving yards and a head-turning 17 touchdown catches this season for the Pac-12 champion Huskies. He also served as a kick returner at times, so he could be even more valuable in fantasy leagues that reward individual contributions on special teams.

Ross boasts the speed to beat NFL defensive backs who attempt to use press coverage on him during his rookie campaign. Chase Goodbread of NFL.com named him one of college football's 16 fastest players and said he won the team's Husky Combine 40-yard dash in 2016 (4.25 seconds) and 2014 (4.29).

An NFL scout told Bucky Brooks of NFL.com Ross is "one of the most polished receivers" he has recently seen. The scout also said Ross can develop into a "true No. 1" because of the combination of speed and hands he possesses.

Vertical threats are often hit-or-miss fantasy prospects because they rely on deep balls every week, but Ross can haul in those deep passes while also working underneath with those hands.

Oakland Raiders: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Wentz is projected to make a jump based on sheer experience, but the Raiders' Derek Carr has already demonstrated such a jump. The 25-year-old trimmed his interceptions from 12 in 2014 and 13 in 2015 to a mere six in 2016 and also tallied 3,937 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in the process.

His continued ascension is critical for the fantasy production of Raiders pass-catchers, and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree each surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau. However, Oakland doesn't have a game-changing tight end and relies on the solid but unspectacular Clive Walford, who notched just 359 receiving yards in 2016.

Alabama's O.J. Howard can be that game-changer as soon as next season.

He demonstrated his overall potential with 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Clemson in last season's College Football Playoff National Championship and has the size at 6'6" to beat defenders in red-zone situations.

Unless you are drafting Rob Gronkowski, you are likely not relying on the tight end spot to make or break your position in the league standings. That makes taking a chance on someone with the ceiling of Howard all the more enticing, especially since opposing defenses need to focus on stopping Cooper and Crabtree.

That will lead to plenty of openings for Howard to take advantage of as Carr develops into an even better quarterback in the near future, which will bolster the Raiders and fantasy players alike.