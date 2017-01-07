NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Everything You Need to Know for Saturday

If we're being honest with ourselves, the opening game of the 2017 NFL playoffs is like that faint but still noticeable odor coming from your fridge. Something has gone wrong, and it needs to be disposed of fast.



Through some sorcery the Houston Texans earned the right to host a playoff game. They'll have to trot out Brock Osweiler at quarterback after Tom Savage suffered a concussion. When you're in a position to hope Savage could have been a season savior, the quarterback incompetence vortex is clearly spinning at a viscous pace.

Texans fans have long known bottom-tier quarterback play as part of their lives. They had to endure a Brian Hoyer playoff start in 2016 that ended disastrously with four interceptions and a 30-0 trouncing.

The Oakland Raiders, Houston's opponent Saturday afternoon, also have fans conditioned to accept disappointment after 14 years without playoff football. But seeing Connor Cook at quarterback instead of Derek Carr—an MVP hopeful at one point—is a whole different kind of heartache. A dream season has spiraled toward an injury nightmare fast.

So although we're all hoping to be pleasantly surprised, you need the most inspired Ray Lewis-style motivational yelling to get jacked up for Cook vs. Osweiler to open the playoffs. But don't worry; the late game Saturday should save us.

That's when the Detroit Lions will travel to CenturyLink Field, where winning in the playoffs hasn't happened yet for the road team since Russell Wilson took over as quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. What will win out then: The Lions with their inability to ever go away quietly and a record eight fourth-quarterback or overtime comeback wins? Or the Seahawks and their homefield sound cave?

Let's dive in further and assemble the nuts and bolts of each matchup.