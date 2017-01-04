Surveying 2017 NFL Draft's Expanding Quarterback Class

At this point, DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame is the only redshirt sophomore quarterback who has declared for the 2017 NFL draft. In recent history, the other redshirt sophomore QBs who have declared include former first overall pick Michael Vick, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as well as Jameis Winston, who won the Heisman and was selected first overall.

Unlike those three passers, Kizer never had a season when he lit the college football world on fire. Instead, his Fighting Irish only went 4-8 in 2016, leaving them ineligible for bowl season. That's one reason why Kizer was able to get ahead of the rest of the class with his mid-December announcement.

As a pure talent, Kizer isn't too different from Winston. He's a big-bodied passer who has the peaks and valleys of an Eli Manning, though he's a better athlete. During the opening weekend of the season, many viewed Kizer's six-touchdown performance in a double-overtime loss to Texas as enough to vault him into the limelight faster than any quarterback since Cam Newton in his Heisman season at Auburn.

Unfortunately, he and Notre Dame weren't able to keep up the pace down the stretch. Kizer wasn't even named the team's starting quarterback until the Fighting Irish went toe-to-toe with the Longhorns, and his development, at least on the surface, looks like it has suffered for it. Kizer has spent three offseasons in South Bend, Indiana, either receiving backup reps or splitting practice time.

There's a decent chance that Kizer is the first passer off the board in April, considering he's listed at 6'4" and 230 pounds by NFL Draft Scout, he has a rocket arm and he was mobile enough to execute inverted veer option plays at Notre Dame. Kizer may not have the polish of Winston coming out of Florida State, but he at least has the raw tools that Blake Bortles did coming out of Central Florida, and Bortles was selected with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

On paper, there isn't anything that Kizer can't do, but his sometimes dangerous play may cause front offices that want a plug-and-play starter to shy away from him on draft day. It should be noted that Kizer is from Toledo, Ohio, a two-hour drive from Cleveland, where the Browns franchise holds the top pick in the draft.

Projection: First round