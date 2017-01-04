Surveying 2017 NFL Draft's Expanding Quarterback Class

In the 2014, 2015 and 2016 NFL drafts, a total of zero Power Five conference senior quarterbacks were selected in the first two rounds. For the most part, if you're a top college quarterback, you either leave before your eligibility runs out or you must constantly prove yourself as a comparable talent at a “lower level” of college football.
This year, according to NFL Draft Scout, the top senior passers are Mississippi's Chad Kelly, California's Davis Webb, Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs, Pittsburgh's Nathan Peterman, Iowa's C.J. Beathard and Wisconsin's Bart Houston.
Webb had to graduate transfer from Texas Tech to see playing time, as did Peterman from Tennessee. Kelly has a list of off-field incidents, and he ended the season with a major knee injury that should keep him out of the draft cycle. Houston was notably benched several times this season, while Dobbs and Beathard haven't done much in their careers other than post marginal upsets.
To say the least, this senior quarterback class lacks talent, so do not be surprised if the 2017 draft looks like the three before it. On the other hand, several underclassmen have already declared at the position, including some relative surprises.
This quarterback class—maybe the entire draft class—will revolve around the handful of passers who are leaving school early to get a head start on their NFL careers. With a few others potentially joining them, there's plenty of buzz around the draft world. Follow us as we break down the narratives, traits and projections of some of the most draft-altering players in this class.