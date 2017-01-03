Johnny Manziel May Have Violated Agreement in Colleen Crowley DV Case

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is under investigation for a possible violation of an agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a domestic violence charge against him.

According to TMZ.com (h/t ESPN.com), the former Heisman Trophy winner was reportedly seen partying at the same nightclub in Miami, Florida, as ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley on New Year's Eve.

Per the New York Post, having no contact with Crowley was part of the agreement finalized in December.

Manziel was facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly assaulting Crowley in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in January 2016.

In exchange for the charge being dropped, Manziel agreed to complete an anger management class, attend a domestic violence impact panel and take part in a substance abuse program, in addition to staying away from Crowley, according to the New York Post.

As part of the agreement, it was ruled that a violation of any portion would result in Manziel being prosecuted for the original misdemeanor charge.

If prosecuted, the 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick could face up to one year in jail.

The Browns waived Manziel in March after two seasons marred by unproductive play on the field and legal issues off it.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.