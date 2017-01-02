2017 NFL Draft: Bowl Season's Hottest Rising Prospects

Right or wrong, postseason performances matter for college prospects staring the NFL draft in the face. Only a few years ago, there were some who believed that then-Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones should have declared for the NFL draft, simply off the strength of his playoff run with the Buckeyes.

Often, bowl game standouts can be fool's gold, like Margus Hunt of SMU, who was a standout in back-to-back bowl seasons, which eventually landed him with the Cincinnati Bengals after coming off the board with the 53rd pick in the 2013 draft. As a 29-year-old, though, he has just 1.5 sacks as an NFL defensive end.

In an attempt to shift through what is fake and real, we'll give an overview of this bowl season's biggest risers. With the volatility of leaning on just one game for a player's evaluation in mind, we chose five players who have top-100 pedigrees, either based on recent production or athleticism, instead of simply selecting the leaders in receiving yards and sacks during the bowl season.

If you missed some of the big college games during the holidays, or if you're a fan of one of the 20 franchises with a finalized season, consider this a crash course for where the draft cycle currently stands.