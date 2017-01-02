Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Full Report Card Grades for Oakland

The Oakland Raiders wrapped up a 12-4 season that exceeded most expectations, but they'll limp into the postseason after a 24-6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Above all, another injury adds an extra layer to the quarterback issues in Oakland. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, signal-caller Matt McGloin left with a trapezius injury after starting in place of the injured Derek Carr. McGloin often misfired through 25 minutes of action, and he never established a rhythm.

McGloin’s backup, Connor Cook, looked more fearless against the Broncos secondary. The rookie quarterback engineered the Raiders’ first and only scoring drive late in the third quarter. Ultimately, turnovers led to his downfall. However, unlike his starting counterpart, Cook moved the ball downfield.

Unfortunately, the Broncos jumped off to a good start. Denver’s offense scored on the opening drive and finished the first half with a 17-0 lead.

In the second half, the Broncos defense expected the Raiders to attempt a few deep shots to catch up on the scoreboard. Denver recovered a fumble and picked off a pass to keep the game out of reach.

The Raiders will go on the road for an AFC Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday, and there’s a huge question mark at the most important position. Head coach Jack Del Rio has already told local reporters McGloin’s injury status will factor into his decision.

How did the Raiders perform in other areas? Which position groups must turn the page on a poor showing in the regular-season finale?