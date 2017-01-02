NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and Coaching Reports Following Week 17

The conclusion of the NFL regular season shifts much of the focus toward the playoffs, but for the teams that were unable to qualify for the postseason, it often signals rumors regarding their head coaching situations.

Multiple teams fired their coaches prior to the end of the season, and there may be more to come as organizations look to shake up the chemistry and leadership structure in hopes of becoming contenders moving forward.

As teams look to settle on long-term solutions at head coach, here is a rundown of some of the hottest coaching and trade rumors during the aftermath of Week 17.

Sean Payton to Rams?

While Sean Payton returned to coach the New Orleans Saints in 2016 despite rumors of a potential trade to another franchise last offseason, there is once again talk that the former Super Bowl winner could be on the move.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, there is "mutual interest" between Payton and the Los Angeles Rams, who fired Jeff Fisher a few weeks ago. The biggest potential sticking point is whether Saints general manager Mickey Loomis would be willing to part with Payton for "moderate compensation."

Rapoport also reported that the Saints' patience is wearing thin with regard to Payton expressing interest in other jobs.

From a performance standpoint, Payton has faltered in recent years, as the Saints have finished 7-9 in three consecutive seasons and haven't reached the playoffs since 2013.

When asked about his future with the team after New Orleans' loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Payton declined to comment, per Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune:

Sean Payton asked if he'll be coaching the Saints next season: "Next question." — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) January 2, 2017

The Saints once again boasted a potent offense in 2016 thanks largely to Payton's presence and the play of quarterback Drew Brees, but defensive issues have held them back.

The opposite is true of the Rams, and they would likely benefit greatly from Payton's presence, especially in terms of developing young quarterback Jared Goff.

Payton has a career record of 94-66 with five playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title, which makes him an ideal target for the Rams in the big L.A. market.

Parting ways with him would be a difficult move for the Saints despite their recent struggles, but it may be a necessary move if it is determined that the players are no longer responding to him.

Saints to Consider Doug Marrone ?

The New Orleans head coaching job would likely be a desirable position should the Saints opt to trade Payton, and a familiar name could be among the top candidates to fill it.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone will be given "serious consideration" by New Orleans in the event that Payton departs.

La Canfora added, however, that Marrone will also interview to have the interim tag removed in Jacksonville.

Marrone took over for the fired Gus Bradley and went 1-1 for the Jags, making him 16-18 all-time as an NFL head coach.

The former Saints offensive coordinator and Syracuse head coach went 15-17 in two seasons as the Buffalo Bills' head coach, but he opted out of his contract after going 9-7 in 2014. While Marrone was expected to be a hot head coaching candidate, he ended up landing with the Jags as an offensive line coach and assistant head coach.

Marrone is familiar with the Saints and Brees after serving under Payton from 2006 through 2008, and hiring him could make for a smooth transition should Payton get traded.

If nothing else, Marrone looks as though he could have multiple options at his disposal just two years after getting frozen out of the head coaching hunt.

Anthony Lynn Front-Runner for Bills

Anthony Lynn was named the Bills' interim head coach following the firing of Rex Ryan after the team's Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he may be on the verge of a more permanent position.

According to La Canfora, Lynn is the front-runner for the job and was characterized as a "virtual lock" to be named Buffalo's next head coach.

Rapoport confirmed that report, but added that the Bills also figure to look into some other candidates just in case:

The #Bills job is OC Anthony Lynn's to lose, sources say. BUF is also doing homework on candidates Frank Reich, Teryl Austin, Harold Goodwin — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2017

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lynn could be made more attractive to the Bills on the basis that he plans to hire Bradley as his defensive coordinator.

While Bradley struggled as Jacksonville's head coach, he served as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator from 2009 through 2012 and was paramount in them becoming one of the NFL's elite defenses.

Buffalo's defense boasts plenty of talent, but it didn't live up to its potential under Ryan. With big names like Marcell Dareus, Jerry Hughes and Kyle Williams up front, as well as promising youngsters such as Shaq Lawson and Reggie Ragland, Bradley could conceivably do some special things with the Bills defense.

As for Lynn, he was promoted from running backs coach to offensive coordinator early in the season following the firing of Greg Roman, and he helped make the Bills the NFL's No. 1 rushing team behind running backs LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee, as well as quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

He received some head coaching interviews last offseason and could be a hot candidate again should he and the Bills not reach an agreement.

