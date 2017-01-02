2017 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 17 Breakdown for First-Round Prospects

The 2017 NFL draft order is now set for the 20 teams that failed to advance to the playoffs.

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the No. 1 pick, but it certainly wasn't easy. Cleveland took the Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime on Sunday before finally suffering their 15th loss of the season and earning the top pick for the first time since selecting Courtney Brown first overall in 2000.

Due to the Browns win, the 2-14 San Francisco 49ers remained at No. 2, followed by the 3-13 Chicago Bears.

The final draft order is featured in the updated mock draft below, followed by an in-depth breakdown of which direction those teams may go with the top three picks. For the teams advancing to the playoffs, the draft order was set by playoff seeds.

NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster LB Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Mike Williams WR Clemson 6 New York Jets Jabrill Peppers LB/S Michigan 7 San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams S LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette RB LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals John Ross WR Washington 10 Buffalo Bills Tim Williams LB/DE Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Solomon Thomas DL Stanford 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Ryan Anderson DE Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 17 Washington Redskins Malik Hooker S Ohio State 18 Tennessee Titans Teez Tabor CB Florida 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton DE Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 23 New York Giants Charles Harris DE Missouri 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson CB Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan LB Ohio State 26 Green Bay Packers Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 27 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 29 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley DT Florida 30 Kansas City Chiefs Forrest Lamp OG W. Kentucky 31 Dallas Cowboys Curtis Samuel WR Ohio State 32 New England Patriots Sidney Jones CB Washington

Note: The Eagles and Colts are tied and will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett

Butch Dill/Getty Images

The Browns need a quarterback, but with so many other holes to fill on both sides of the ball, it's unlikely they'll reach for someone who isn't worthy of the No. 1 pick.

Rather than take a quarterback out of desperation, the Browns will likely settle on Myles Garrett, who is the consensus No. 1 prospect in this draft class. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller is among those who have already locked Garrett into the top spot on the big board.

It's still early in the process, but the Browns top front office executives are already doing their homework on Garrett, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Browns Exec VP Sashi Brown and Browns VP Andrew Berry attended last night's Houston Bowl to scout Texas A & M DE Myles Garrett, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2016

The Browns generated just 26 sacks this season, and rookie Emmanuel Ogbah led the team with 5.5. Garrett would immediately impact the Browns' ability to get to the quarterback, potentially teaming up with Ogbah to make that an area of strength for Cleveland's defense in the future.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will once again be wild cards in the draft due to changes to their coaching staff and front office.

The team announced on Sunday that they were parting ways with general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly.

Because so much is unknown about the 49ers' front office and coaching staff, it's difficult to predict what they'll do in the draft. It's possible this could be the year they take a quarterback and move on from Colin Kaepernick, or the new regime could decide to stick with Kaepernick to facilitate a faster rebuilding process.

Assuming the new front office doesn't target a quarterback, Reuben Foster should be high on the 49ers' draft board.

The team has been lacking a leader in the middle of its defense since the retirement of Patrick Willis, and Foster has experience playing a similar role in Nick Saban's defense at Alabama.

3. Chicago Bears: Mitch Trubisky

Jeff Gammons/Getty Images

When NFL general managers get desperate, they reach for a quarterback on draft day. Drafting a quarterback often buys the incumbent general manager and coach another two or three years of job security as they develop their new investment.

Someone will reach for a quarterback this year, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is an excellent candidate.

Pace has watched the Bears get progressively worse during his two years at the helm, and if he doesn't get them trending in an upward direction quickly, he will find himself on the hot seat.

While it might be a reach to take Mitch Trubisky third overall, it's worth pointing out that Chicago is a more favorable landing spot for a young quarterback than Cleveland or San Francisco.

Sacks Allowed Team Sacks Browns 66 49ers 47 Bears 28 ESPN.com

Both the Browns and 49ers struggled to protect their quarterbacks this season, while the Bears allowed just 28 sacks.

Behind an offensive line featuring Kyle Long and Cody Whitehair, Trubisky would be in a favorable position to learn on the job and potentially develop into the Bears' long-term answer at quarterback.