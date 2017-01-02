2017 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 17 Breakdown for First-Round Prospects

The 2017 NFL draft order is now set for the 20 teams that failed to advance to the playoffs.
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the No. 1 pick, but it certainly wasn't easy. Cleveland took the Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime on Sunday before finally suffering their 15th loss of the season and earning the top pick for the first time since selecting Courtney Brown first overall in 2000.
Due to the Browns win, the 2-14 San Francisco 49ers remained at No. 2, followed by the 3-13 Chicago Bears.
The final draft order is featured in the updated mock draft below, followed by an in-depth breakdown of which direction those teams may go with the top three picks. For the teams advancing to the playoffs, the draft order was set by playoff seeds.
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jonathan Allen
|DL
|Alabama
|5
|Tennessee Titans (from LA)
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|6
|New York Jets
|Jabrill Peppers
|LB/S
|Michigan
|7
|San Diego Chargers
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Tim Williams
|LB/DE
|Alabama
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Malik McDowell
|DL
|Michigan State
|12
|Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
|Solomon Thomas
|DL
|Stanford
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|14
|Indianapolis Colts
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)
|Ryan Anderson
|DE
|Alabama
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Corey Davis
|WR
|W. Michigan
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Malik Hooker
|S
|Ohio State
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|Teez Tabor
|CB
|Florida
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|23
|New York Giants
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Quincy Wilson
|CB
|Florida
|25
|Houston Texans
|Raekwon McMillan
|LB
|Ohio State
|26
|Green Bay Packers
|Gareon Conley
|CB
|Ohio State
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|28
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Takkarist McKinley
|LB
|UCLA
|29
|Atlanta Falcons
|Caleb Brantley
|DT
|Florida
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Forrest Lamp
|OG
|W. Kentucky
|31
|Dallas Cowboys
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Ohio State
|32
|New England Patriots
|Sidney Jones
|CB
|Washington
Note: The Eagles and Colts are tied and will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett
The Browns need a quarterback, but with so many other holes to fill on both sides of the ball, it's unlikely they'll reach for someone who isn't worthy of the No. 1 pick.
Rather than take a quarterback out of desperation, the Browns will likely settle on Myles Garrett, who is the consensus No. 1 prospect in this draft class. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller is among those who have already locked Garrett into the top spot on the big board.
It's still early in the process, but the Browns top front office executives are already doing their homework on Garrett, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:
Browns Exec VP Sashi Brown and Browns VP Andrew Berry attended last night's Houston Bowl to scout Texas A & M DE Myles Garrett, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2016
The Browns generated just 26 sacks this season, and rookie Emmanuel Ogbah led the team with 5.5. Garrett would immediately impact the Browns' ability to get to the quarterback, potentially teaming up with Ogbah to make that an area of strength for Cleveland's defense in the future.
2. San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster
The San Francisco 49ers will once again be wild cards in the draft due to changes to their coaching staff and front office.
The team announced on Sunday that they were parting ways with general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly.
Because so much is unknown about the 49ers' front office and coaching staff, it's difficult to predict what they'll do in the draft. It's possible this could be the year they take a quarterback and move on from Colin Kaepernick, or the new regime could decide to stick with Kaepernick to facilitate a faster rebuilding process.
Assuming the new front office doesn't target a quarterback, Reuben Foster should be high on the 49ers' draft board.
The team has been lacking a leader in the middle of its defense since the retirement of Patrick Willis, and Foster has experience playing a similar role in Nick Saban's defense at Alabama.
3. Chicago Bears: Mitch Trubisky
When NFL general managers get desperate, they reach for a quarterback on draft day. Drafting a quarterback often buys the incumbent general manager and coach another two or three years of job security as they develop their new investment.
Someone will reach for a quarterback this year, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is an excellent candidate.
Pace has watched the Bears get progressively worse during his two years at the helm, and if he doesn't get them trending in an upward direction quickly, he will find himself on the hot seat.
While it might be a reach to take Mitch Trubisky third overall, it's worth pointing out that Chicago is a more favorable landing spot for a young quarterback than Cleveland or San Francisco.
|Team
|Sacks
|Browns
|66
|49ers
|47
|Bears
|28
ESPN.com
Both the Browns and 49ers struggled to protect their quarterbacks this season, while the Bears allowed just 28 sacks.
Behind an offensive line featuring Kyle Long and Cody Whitehair, Trubisky would be in a favorable position to learn on the job and potentially develop into the Bears' long-term answer at quarterback.