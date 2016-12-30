Matt Miller's Week 17 NFL Scouting Notebook

All season we've been looking for that sleeper quarterback, this year's version of Carson Wentz or Dak Prescott. I've found one.
It isn't Brad Kaaya—who dominated West Virginia in what might have been his final college game—or any of the other big names mentioned here this season, but a redshirt sophomore at little ol' Wyoming. Josh Allen has the size (6'5", 220 lbs), massive arm, mobility and gunslinger wiring to take the NFL draft world by storm if he declares for the 2017 draft.
Last week, I wrote about Allen in the "5 Names to Know" section, and this week he leads the article. What will Allen do regarding the 2017 draft? A Wyoming source told me he hasn't yet submitted paperwork to the advisory committee but will meet with head coach Craig Bohls this week to talk about next season.
He has until January 16 to make that decision, but with other top arms (Luke Falk, Mason Rudolph) deciding to stay in school, the time might be perfect for Allen to make the leap.
What else is going on in the NFL draft world? A lot. This week's column is a long one, packed full of NFL draft nuggets.
- The best tight end no one talks about
- Three NFL head coaching jobs open up
- An updated big board
- ...and how many quarterbacks will go in the first round?
The Scout's Report
—So many quarterbacks have held "QB1" status this season, but if Allen declares, it will be a three-man race between him, Mitch Trubisky (North Carolina) and DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame).
—Two months ago, I reported what multiple people had told me—that Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was leaning toward declaring for the draft. This week, Washington State coach Mike Leach said he believes Falk will return to school for the 2017 season. My information was wrong, or something changed. That happens in this business, especially when dealing with players in their early 20s who may be juggling their own wishes against the thoughts of parents, agents, coaches and teammates. Ultimately, this was Falk's decision, and I see it as a good one for his draft stock.
—Looking ahead to next season, Falk will be in a rough competition. UCLA's Josh Rosen is the clear-cut QB1 for the 2018 draft if he's healthy. Others in consideration will be Sam Darnold (USC), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Jake Browning (Washington), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State), Kyle Allen (Houston) and potentially Josh Allen from Wyoming. Breaking the top five of that class will require a much better season from Falk.
—Oklahoma State stars Mason Rudolph and James Washington announced together this week that they will return for their senior seasons. Rudolph carried a Round 4 grade on my quarterback board, with Washington ranking as a third-round receiver in a weak class at the position.
—Are the New England Patriots asking for a first-rounder for Jimmy Garoppolo? They might be asking for more, according to an interview ESPN's Adam Schefter gave to WEEI in Boston this week. Schefter stated the starting point in any trade talks would be first- and fourth-round compensation. That's what the Minnesota Vikings gave up to get Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles on a short-term rental.
—The 2017 tight end class is impressive and keeps gaining strength with more underclassmen entering the draft. Miami's David Njoku, a redshirt sophomore, told the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan after the Hurricanes' bowl win that he'll enter the draft. Njoku is an impressive athlete with great size (6'4", 245 lbs) and will potentially receive a top-50 grade from me.
—When updating my rankings this week in preparation for Monday morning's seven-round mock draft, I noticed that Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers continues to fall down the board. I started him as a top-five player, then he fell to the top 10, then top 15, and now he sits around No. 20. Why the fall?
When watching Peppers play, I'm struck by how little he does on defense. He's a great return man and a fun Wildcat quarterback, but as a linebacker/safety, he has little impact on the game. Part of scouting is being able to look at his traits and project those to an NFL defense; while Peppers is fast, agile and explosive, his production and impact aren't that of a top-tier player.
—Good news for the East-West Shrine Game: NFL assistants will work the week of practices and coach the game. This will be great exposure for non-playoff assistants and a great chance for draft prospects to work with experts who can influence their draft stock and prepare them for pro-level coaching.
—Alabama edge-rusher Tim Williams is a top-10 talent on my board but too often is labeled as "only" a pass-rusher. That's just not true. Turn on the tape and he is routinely setting the edge in the run game when he's on the field. Yes, Alabama rotates the front seven often, but this idea that Williams can't affect the run game is silly. It's a case of what the team asks him to do versus what he can do. Williams can set the edge—he's just not asked to do it often.
5 Names to Know
5. S John Johnson, Boston College
A versatile defensive back with the tools to play cornerback and free safety, John Johnson has lined up at both spots for Boston College. The more I tune in to watch EDGE Harold Landry, the more I find my eyes shifting to No. 9 in the secondary. Johnson isn't a Day 1 or Day 2 player, but he could be a nice sub-package safety in Round 4.
4. WR Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech wide receivers Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson will both get talked up as we get closer to the draft, but for now Henderson is the one under the spotlight. A 5'11", 191-pound burner, he has declared for the 2017 draft already as a junior. Some scouts will no doubt question the scheme, but watching Henderson run past defenders and make plays with the ball in his hands, it's easy to see him rising to a late Day 3 selection.
3. DL Lowell Lotulelei, Utah
It feels like Lowell Lotulelei has been on my board for two years now. A talented, penetrating defensive tackle from an aggressive Utah scheme, he has the quick first step to shoot into backfields and the power to anchor in the run game. A junior, Lotulelei may return to school for the 2017 season, but right now he is a fringe first-rounder in an otherwise average defensive tackle class.
2. OT Garett Bolles, Utah
Garett Bolles is an interesting prospect with quite the backstory.
The 2016 season is his first at Utah after transferring from Snow College, where he was the No. 1-ranked junior college prospect in the nation, according to Scout.com. How does a stud high school defensive tackle end up at Snow College playing offensive tackle? An arrest will do that. Bolles was a 5-star recruit as a teenager before being arrested for vandalism and spending time in jail. He was even homeless at one point before finding a mentor who would turn his life around.
Bolles joined the Church of Latter-day Saints, did a two-year mission, got married and became a rare left tackle prospect in the last three years. Now, at 24 years old, there's a good chance he enters the 2017 draft as the top lineman in the nation.
1. OT Antonio Garcia, Troy
As much time as I've spent trying to find good quarterbacks in this class, I've spent equal time on finding quality offensive tackles in a weak group. Troy right tackle Antonio Garcia is an intriguing Day 2 option. He has the athleticism and length to move to the left side in time, and his play against Ohio pass-rusher Tarell Basham showed he can handle the job of creating separation from the rush and punching to win in a pass-blocking situation.
The Big Board
A seven-round mock draft drops Monday morning, and I don't want to spoil the fun, so here's another look at my updated Top 50 big board.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|1
|DE Myles Garrett
|Texas A&M
|2
|RB Leonard Fournette
|LSU
|3
|DL Jonathan Allen
|Alabama
|4
|S Jamal Adams
|LSU
|5
|LB Reuben Foster
|Alabama
|6
|EDGE Tim Williams
|Alabama
|7
|WR Mike Williams
|Clemson
|8
|RB Dalvin Cook
|Florida State
|9
|QB Mitch Trubisky
|North Carolina
|10
|TE O.J. Howard
|Alabama
|11
|CB Quincy Wilson
|Florida
|12
|WR Corey Davis
|Western Michigan
|13
|T Ryan Ramczyk
|Wisconsin
|14
|QB DeShone Kizer
|Notre Dame
|15
|EDGE Derek Barnett
|Tennessee
|16
|QB Josh Allen
|Wyoming
|17
|CB Gareon Conley
|Ohio State
|18
|EDGE Takkarist McKinley
|UCLA
|19
|WR John Ross
|Washington
|20
|S Jabrill Peppers
|Michigan
|21
|DL Montravius Adams
|Auburn
|22
|DL Caleb Brantley
|Florida
|23
|CB Teez Tabor
|Florida
|24
|LB Zach Cunningham
|Vanderbilt
|25
|EDGE Taco Charlton
|Michigan
|26
|EDGE Harold Landry
|Boston College
|27
|RB Christian McCaffrey
|Stanford
|28
|CB Marshon Lattimore
|Ohio State
|29
|EDGE Charles Harris
|Missouri
|30
|RB D'Onta Foreman
|Texas
|31
|CB Sidney Jones
|Washington
|32
|QB Deshaun Watson
|Clemson
|33
|T Cam Robinson
|Alabama
|34
|G Dan Feeney
|Indiana
|35
|EDGE Ryan Anderson
|Alabama
|36
|EDGE Carl Lawson
|Auburn
|37
|EDGE DeMarcus Walker
|Florida State
|38
|S Justin Evans
|Texas A&M
|39
|LB Jarrad Davis
|Florida
|40
|S Budda Baker
|Washington
|41
|EDGE Joe Mathis
|Washington
|42
|EDGE Solomon Thomas
|Stanford
|43
|TE Jake Butt
|Michigan
|44
|S Desmond King
|Iowa
|45
|CB Cordrea Tankersley
|Clemson
|46
|DL Lowell Lotulelei
|Utah
|47
|DL Malik McDowell
|Michigan State
|48
|G Forrest Lamp
|Western Kentucky
|49
|EDGE Dawuane Smoot
|Illinois
|50
|QB Brad Kaaya
|Miami (Fla.)
Matt MIller
Parting Shots
8. Looking back at the 2012 quarterback class now that four seasons have been played, it's interesting to see where players were drafted versus where they were ranked versus how well they've played.
Here are my rankings against where players were drafted, with their current status added in:
|Player
|# Drafted
|# Ranked
|Status
|Andrew Luck
|1
|1, QB1
|Starter, Colts
|Robert Griffin III
|2
|2, QB2
|Backup, Browns
|Ryan Tannehill
|8
|46, QB4
|Starter, Dolphins
|Brandon Weeden
|22
|50, QB5
|Backup, Texans
|Brock Osweiler
|57
|68, QB6
|Backup, Texans
|Russell Wilson
|75
|102, QB7
|Starter, Seahawks
|Nick Foles
|88
|112, QB8
|Backup, Chiefs
|Kirk Cousins
|102
|44, QB3
|Starter, Washington
|Ryan Lindley
|185
|187, QB11
|Out of League
|B.J. Coleman
|243
|138, QB9
|CFL
|Chandler Harnish
|253
|244, QB12
|Out of League
7. Three NFL head coaching jobs are open as of this writing. Oddly enough, the three general managers for the Rams, Bills and Jaguars remain employed. That's good news for Les Snead, Doug Whaley and Dave Caldwell but bad news for a good crop of prospective general managers like Chris Ballard and Nick Caserio.
Which of the likely head coaching candidates—no Jon Gruden or Jim Harbaugh, in other words—would I select for each team?
Buffalo: Current offensive coordinator and interim head coach Anthony Lynn should get an interview for the job and may be the right mix of innovator and organizer needed to be the CEO of the team. He's well regarded around the league, but is this rise too fast? It might be. Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is a good possibility here too, but the chances of the Bills going with back-to-back defensive coaches are slim.
My pick would be Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub. The Bills need someone who can run the entire team and focus on the little things (like getting 11 men on the field or knowing when the team has been eliminated from the playoffs). Toub's run as a coordinator means he's used to running meetings and staying on task. His no-nonsense style would also be perfect in Buffalo.
Jacksonville: Josh McDaniels would be a good fit here, but would he be willing to bet his second time around on Blake Bortles? I can't see that one. The same goes for Kyle Shanahan, who will probably want more stability for his first head coaching job.
The Jaguars have a talented offensive roster and need someone who can take them over the top. Why not Scott Linehan, currently the offensive coordinator in Dallas and a man whose work with Dak Prescott should be praised? Linehan was last a head coach for the Rams (2006-2008) but has the offensive genius to get Bortles, Allen Robinson and the rest of the offense thriving.
Los Angeles: What's it going to cost to trade for Sean Payton? That's the first call I'm making. If Payton cannot be had for a combination of picks including a 2017 third-round compensatory pick and 2018 conditional selection, going after an offensive mind like McDaniels is the best option.
The Rams need a head coach with experience and understandably an offensive mind to work with Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. McDaniels flamed out in Denver during his run there, but what he's done in New England has earned him another shot at a head coaching gig.
6. What goes into the decision-making process for underclassman quarterbacks who are trying to decide whether to enter the draft?
Miami head coach Mark Richt was asked this in his Russell Athletic Bowl press conference, and courtesy of the Palm Beach Post, he gave a really insightful answer:
My goal is always to give them as much NFL information as possible, either through the committee that does the evaluating, or I’ve made a lot of contacts over the years in the NFL. There’s a lot of guys I’ve coached who are scouts. There’s a lot of guys that I’ve maybe coached with who are part of the scouting or GMs and all that kind of thing. You meet head coaches over the years, they come and try out your players. After a while you get to know a lot of those guys. You can ask them to give you a good feel for what they think of these guys.
That’s the information I want them to have. I don’t want them to make a decision based on emotion, based on what somebody in the media said they were going to be selected as, an agent who says, ‘If you come with me, I can do this for you,’ or even coming from me, saying, ‘Here’s some of the benefits of staying.’ My goal is to educate them the best I can and allow them to think it through, pray it through and do what’s in their best interest.
Richt is an old pro at this and has a track record of getting his guys into the draft when they've reached their peaks as players. Will Kaaya declare? I have a feeling he will, and if he does enter this class, it will be after Richt and his people have given him as much information as could be expected.
5. Another round of players accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl this week. Here's a look at the updated rosters—which are, of course, subject to change:
|QB C.J. Beathard, Iowa
|QB Josh Dobbs, Tennessee
|QB Chad Kelly, Ole Miss
|QB Sefo Liufau, Colorado
|QB Nathan Peterman, Pitt
|QB Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin
|QB Seth Russell, Baylor
|QB Davis Webb, Cal
|RB Corey Clement, Wisconsin
|RB Matt Dayes, NC State
|RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo
|RB Donnel Pumphrey, SDSU
|RB Jamaal Williams, BYU
|FB Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech
|FB Freddie Stevenson, FSU
|WR Amara Darboh, Michigan
|WR Travin Dural, LSU
|WR Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse
|WR Isaiah Jones, East Carolina
|WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Wash.
|WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M
|WR Fred Ross, Miss. State
|WR Jamari Staples, Louisville
|WR Ryan Switzer, North Carolina
|WR Trent Taylor, La. Tech
|WR Taywan Taylor, Western KY
|WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
|TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss
|TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama
|TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas
|OT Zach Banner, USC
|OT Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt
|OT Julien Davenport, Bucknell
|OT Dion Dawkins, Temple
|OT Antonio Garcia, Troy
|OT Conor McDermott, UCLA
|OG Jessamen Dunker, Tenn. State
|OG Dan Feeney, Indiana
|OG Danny Isidora, Miami
|OG Dorian Johnson, Pitt
|OG Forrest Lamp, Western KY
|OG Jordan Morgan, Kutztown
|OG Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
|OG Nico Siragusa, SDSU
|OC Isaac Asiata, Utah
|OC Kyle Fuller, Baylor
|OC Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia
|OC Ethan Pocic, LSU
|OC Jon Toth, Kentucky
|DE Tarell Basham, Ohio
|DE Keionta Davis, Chattanooga
|DE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M
|DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova
|DE Carroll Phillips, Illinois
|DE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois
|DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State
|DT Montravius Adams, Auburn
|DL Ryan Glasgow, Michigan
|DL Jaleel Johnson, Iowa
|DL Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte
|DL Tanzel Smart, Tulane
|DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama
|OLB Ryan Anderson, Alabama
|OLB Vince Biegel, Wisconsin
|OLB Jarrad Davis, Florida
|OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA
|OLB Haason Reddick, Temple
|ILB Duke Riley, LSU
|CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
|CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia
|CB Corn Elder, Miami
|CB Damontae Kazee, SDSU
|CB Desmond King, Iowa
|CB Brendan Langley, Lamar
|CB Ezra Robinson, Tennessee St.
|CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee
|CB Marquez White, FSU
|S Justin Evans, Texas A&M
|S Johnathan Ford, Auburn
|S Nate Gerry, Nebraska
|S Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville
|S Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami
|S John Johnson, Boston College
|S Marcus Maye, Florida
|S Obi Melifonwu, UConn
|P Toby Baker, Arkansas
|P Justin Vogel, Miami
|K Jake Elliott, Memphis
|K Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State
4. The Senior Bowl is the premier predraft all-star showcase, but the East-West Shrine Game is also important. As those rosters start to take shape, I'll update them here as well:
|QB Wes Lunt, Illinois
|QB Gunner Kiel, Cincinnati
|QB Nick Mullens, Southern Miss
|QB Alek Torgersen, Penn
|QB Cooper Rush, Central Michigan
|QB Zach Terrell, Western Michigan
|RB Joe Williams, Utah
|RB Marcus Cox, App State
|RB Justin Davis, USC
|RB I'Tavius Mathers, Middle Tenn.
|RB Elijah McGuire, La.-Lafayette
|RB Dare Ogunbowale, Wisconsin
|WR DeAngelo Yancey, Purdue
|WR Rodney Adams, South Florida
|WR Quincy Adeboyejo, Ole Miss
|WR Billy Brown, Shepherd
|WR Austin Carr, Northwestern
|WR Stacy Coley, Miami
|WR Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois
|WR Trey Griffey, Arizona
|WR Keevan Lucas, Tulsa
|WR Gabe Marks, Washington St.
|WR Jalen Robinette, Air Force
|WR Tony Stevens, Auburn
|WR Jordan Westerkamp, Nebraska
|WR Kermit Whitfield, FSU
|TE Eric Saubert, Drake
|TE Blake Jarwin, OK State
|TE Colin Jeter, LSU
|TE Taylor McNamara, USC
|OT Sam Tevi, Utah
|OT Gavin Andrews, Oregon State
|OT Antonio Garcia, Troy
|OT Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M
|OT Evan Goodman, Arizona State
|OT Sean Harlow, Oregon State
|OT Dieugot Joseph, FIU
|OT Erik Magnuson, Michigan
|OT Jonathan McLaughlin, Virginia Tech
|OT Storm Norton, Toledo
|OT Victor Salako, OK State
|OT Justin Senior, Miss. State
|OT Dan Skipper, Arkansas
|OG Adam Pankey, West Virginia
|OG Abdul-Kareem Are, FSU
|OG Geoff Gray, Manitoba
|OG Danny Isidora, Miami
|OG Zach Johnson, NDSU
|OG Kyle Kalis, Michigan
|OC Cameron Tom, Southern Miss
|OC Anthony Auclair, Laval
|OC Tobijah Hughley, Louisville
|OC Chase Roullier, Wyoming
|OC Joey Scelfo, NC State
|DE Deatrich Wise, Arkansas
|DE Bryan Cox, Florida
|DE Trey Hendrickson, FAU
|DE Jerimiah Ledbetter, Arkansas
|DE Avery Moss, Youngstown
|DE Ejuan Price, Pitt
|DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown
|DE Karter Schult, Northern Iowa
|DT Stevie T'ikolovatu, USC
|DT Josh Augusta, Missouri
|DT DeAngelo Brown, Louisville
|DT Jason Carr, West Gorgia
|DT Chunky Clements, Illinois
|DT Matthew Godin, Michigan
|DT Joey Ivie, Florida
|DT B.J. Singleton, Houston
|OLB Steven Taylor, Houston
|OLB Tyus Bowser, Houston
|OLB Jayon Brown, UCLA
|OLB Harvey Langi, BYU
|OLB Calvin Munson, SDSU
|OLB James Onwualu, Notre Dame
|OLB Carroll Phillips, Illinois
|CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Colorado
|CB Jeremy Cutrer, Middle Tenn.
|CB Treston Decoud, Oregon State
|CB Tyquwan Glass, Fresno State
|CB Nate Hairston, Temple
|CB Ashton Lampkin, OK State
|CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA
|CB Aarion Penton, Missouri
|CB Channing Stribling, Michigan
|CB Jack Tocho, NC State
|CB Brad Watson, Wake Forest
|S Damarius Travis, Minnesota
|S Jamal Carter, Miami
|S Randall Goforth, UCLA
|S Delano Hill, Michigan
|S Leon McQuay, USC
|S Jalen Myrick, Minnesota
|S Anthony Smithson, Kansas
|S Jordan Sterns, OK State
|S Orion Stewart, Baylor
|S Weston Steelhammer, Air Force
|S Dymonte Thomas, Michigan
|S Tedric Thompson, Colorado
3. The January 16 deadline for players to declare for the 2017 NFL draft seems far away, but some are already announcing their intentions. The following players have confirmed they'll enter the draft:
- QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
- QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson
- RB James Conner, Pitt
- RB Brian Hill, Wyoming
- RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas
- RB Leonard Fournette, LSU
- RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson
- RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
- RB Jeremy McNichols, Boise State
- RB Joseph Yearby, Miami (Fla.)
- WR KD Cannon, Baylor
- WR Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech
- WR Jerome Lane, Akron
- WR Artavis Scott, Clemson
- WR Damore'ea Stringfellow, Ole Miss
- WR Mike Williams, Clemson
- TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)
- DL Nazair Jones, North Carolina
- DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State
- DL Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA
- DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma
- EDGE Charles Harris, Missouri
- LB Jermaine Grace, Miami (Fla.)
- S Josh Jones, North Carolina State
2. The first round of the College Football Playoff starts this weekend with a ton of NFL draft talent on the field. Here's who I'll be watching in each matchup:
|Alabama
|Washington
|DL Jonathan Allen
|WR John Ross
|LB Reuben Foster
|CB Sidney Jones
|EDGE Tim Williams
|S Budda Baker
|TE O.J. Howard
|EDGE Joe Mathis
|OT Cam Robinson
|DL Vita Vea
|EDGE Ryan Anderson
|DL Elijah Qualls
|CB Marlon Humphrey
|CB Kevin King
|S Eddie Jackson
|TE Darrell Daniels
|DL Dalvin Tomlinson
|EDGE Psalm Wooching
|DL Da'Shawn Hand (2018)
|LB Azeem Victor (2018)
|WR Calvin Ridley (2018)
|QB Jake Browning (2018)
|WR ArDarius Stewart (2018)
|CB Anthony Averett (2018)
Matt Miller
|Clemson
|Ohio State
|QB Deshaun Watson
|RB Curtis Samuel
|RB Wayne Gallman
|WR Corey Smith
|WR Mike Williams
|C Pat Elflein
|WR Artavis Scott
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|TE Jordan Leggett
|CB Gareon Conley
|G Tyrone Crowder
|CB Marshon Lattimore
|DT Carlos Watkins
|WR Noah Brown (2018)
|LB Ben Boulware
|DE Sam Hubbard (2018)
|CB Cordrea Tankersley
|DE Tyquan Lewis (2018)
|SS Jadar Johnson
|S Malik Hooker (2018)
Matt Miller
1. This will be my final article of 2016, and I wanted to take some time here at the end to thank you all for making all of this possible.
When I started at Bleacher Report in October 2010, I never imagined it would become my full-time job. I definitely never thought I'd move from covering the NFL and NFL draft to a full-time draft role, but that happened this year largely because of the folks reading this article right now.
Covering the draft as a 365-day sport has always been my dream, and that became a reality in 2016. As we prepare to kick off a new year, I'm excited to see where this weekly column goes and where we take our draft coverage. And I'm forever grateful to the loyal readers, viewers and Twitter followers who have all helped make this possible.
Have a safe and happy New Year!
Matt Miller covers the NFL and NFL draft for Bleacher Report.