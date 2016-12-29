Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 29

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Indiana vs. Utah: Score and Reaction for 2016 Foster Farms Bowl

Utah beat Indiana, 26-24, in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl. Utah running back Joe Williams had 278 yards from scrimmage to go with a rushing touchdown.

Texas A&M vs. Kansas State: Score and Reaction for 2016 AdvoCare Texas Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats beat the Texas A&M Aggies , 33-28, in the 2016 AdvoCare Texas Bowl. Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz threw for 195 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Latest News and Speculation on Patriots QB

The Twitter account for WEEI's Kirk and Callahan tweeted: "@AdamSchefter says discussions for Jimmy [Garoppolo] in a trade start at a 1st & 4th round draft pick (the Sam Bradford return)."

West Virginia vs. Miami: Score and Reaction for 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes topped the West Virginia Mountaineers, 31-14, in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl. Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya was 24-of-34 for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern: Score and Reaction for 2016 Pinstripe Bowl

The Northwestern Wildcats held off the Pittsburgh Panthers, 31-24, winning the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl. ESPN.com's J.A. Adande recapped the drive of the game on Twitter: " Goal-line stand followed by 99.9-yard drive. That was one of the greatest sequences in Northwestern football history."

