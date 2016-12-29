Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 29

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Indiana vs. Utah: Score and Reaction for 2016 Foster Farms Bowl

  • Utah beat Indiana, 26-24, in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl. Utah running back Joe Williams had 278 yards from scrimmage to go with a rushing touchdown.
  • Click here for more.

                                   

Texas A&M vs. Kansas State: Score and Reaction for 2016 AdvoCare Texas Bowl

  • The Kansas State Wildcats beat the Texas A&M Aggies, 33-28, in the 2016 AdvoCare Texas Bowl. Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz threw for 195 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.
  • Click here for more.

                      

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Latest News and Speculation on Patriots QB

                                  

West Virginia vs. Miami: Score and Reaction for 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl

  • The Miami Hurricanes topped the West Virginia Mountaineers, 31-14, in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl. Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya was 24-of-34 for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
  • Click here for more.

                     

Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern: Score and Reaction for 2016 Pinstripe Bowl

  • The Northwestern Wildcats held off the Pittsburgh Panthers, 31-24, winning the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl. ESPN.com's J.A. Adande recapped the drive of the game on Twitter: "Goal-line stand followed by 99.9-yard drive. That was one of the greatest sequences in Northwestern football history."
  • Click here for more.

