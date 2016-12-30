2017 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Top Players

As the 2016 NFL season winds down, many players are focused on the playoffs or their offseason travel plans. But for the 2017 free-agency class, new contracts are at the forefront of their minds.

Many players will be taking the field in Week 17 with uncertain futures, potentially playing their final games in their current uniforms.

While the season hasn't wrapped up yet, rumors are already starting to fly around the league regarding this year's batch of free agents. Here's a roundup of the latest rumblings about where some of the top names could be headed.

Johnathan Cyprien , Jacksonville Jaguars

Johnathan Cyprien, a second-round pick in 2013, has started all 59 games in his four-year career for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The safety is set to hit free agency this offseason, though, which could bring about the end of his tenure with the struggling Jaguars.

Despite his production in Jacksonville, the Jaguars have yet to offer Cyprien an extension, and he is expected to hit the open market in March, according to Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

Cyprien would be one of a small handful of starting-caliber safeties to hit the free-agent market, potentially joining Barry Church of the Dallas Cowboys and Tony Jefferson of the Arizona Cardinals.

As a result, he will likely be a sought-after commodity for teams looking to upgrade their secondaries.

DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins

DeSean Jackson was one of the first players to get booted out of Philadelphia by former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly following the 2013 season. After spending the past three years with the Washington Redskins, Jackson could now be headed back to Philly.

Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham was the latest to predict a return for the wide receiver, according to Corey Seidman of CSN Philly.

"It's an exciting feeling to get an Eagle back," he said. "I'm excited because he should have never left."

Jackson is unlikely to return to Washington, considering the Redskins have used recent draft picks on Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, creating a crowded depth chart at wide receiver.

Despite getting up there in age—he turned 30 on Dec. 1—Jackson should still be one of the most explosive receivers on the free-agent market. Philadelphia may be his desired destination, but it wouldn't be shocking to see another contender outbid the Eagles for the veteran receiver.

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

It's almost impossible to envision a scenario in which Le'Veon Bell isn't wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform next season. But how he ends up there could be the subject of some offseason drama.

"I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler," Bell said earlier in the week, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "We're going to try to do whatever it takes to make that happen."

Bell's comments indicate he's open to signing a long-term extension, but the negotiation process may not be simple. As a 24-year-old running back coming off his original rookie deal, Bell will likely have only one chance to sign a massive free-agent contract in the prime of his career.

Fortunately for the Steelers, if negotiations with Bell get complicated, they always have the franchise tag to fall back on. According to Joel Corry of CBSSports.com, the expected franchise tag number for running backs is $12.4 million.

Nolan Carroll, Philadelphia Eagles

According to Mark Eckel of NJ.com, the Eagles have already started negotiations with Nolan Carroll, one of their top players set to hit the free-agent market.

The 29-year-old has started every game at cornerback for the Eagles this season, his third year with the franchise.

The Eagles pass defense has been shaky this season, as the unit is closing in on 4,000 yards allowed through the air. Locking up Carroll would help prevent the secondary from taking another step backward.

Carroll has matched a career high with 11 passes defended this season, according to ESPN com.