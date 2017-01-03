Final Regular-Season NFL Head Coach Power Rankings

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

While some may be basking in the afterglow of the holidays, the NFL's bleakest day came and went.

Black Monday influences so many around the league. Coaches are fired, general managers are dismissed and teams reset.

Yet the league continues to chug along like a sandcrawler on Tatooine. As of this week, six organizations will have new head coaches next season due to dismissals and an unexpected retirement.

Only 12 of the league's coaches have been with the same team for longer than three seasons. As such, a 63 percent turnover rate occurred before the 2014 NFL draft class could even renegotiate their rookie contracts.

Consistency remains the key to success.

Familiarity with a staff, an understanding of systems and ability to build off each of those allow teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers to remain at or near the top of the league.

Throughout the regular season, Bleacher Report evaluated the NFL's 32 head coaches on a weekly basis. This final set of power rankings represents their performances for the entire campaign.

Click through the slideshow to find out how each coach performed during the 2016 regular season.