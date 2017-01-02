MLB Free Agency: Team-by-Team Report Cards at the Start of 2017

Notable MLB Additions: CF Adam Eaton, C Derek Norris, OF Chris Heisey (re-signed), IF Emmanuel Burriss, SP Jacob Turner, RP Austin Adams, RP Jimmy Cordero, RP Tim Collins

Notable Prospect Additions: None

Notable Losses: RP Mark Melancon, C Wilson Ramos, IF Danny Espinosa, OF Ben Revere, IF Stephen Drew, SP Mat Latos, RP Matt Belisle, RP Marc Rzepczynski, RP Sean Burnett, RP Yusmeiro Petit, SP Lucas Giolito, SP Reynaldo Lopez, SP Dane Dunning

Offseason Review

The Washington Nationals gave up an unfathomable amount of prospect talent to acquire a complimentary player, it's as simple as that.

Yes, Adam Eaton had a 6.2 WAR in 2017.

And yes, he has a very team-friendly contract that runs through the 2021 season.

And who knows, maybe Lucas Giolito will be a flop and Reynaldo Lopez will eventually move to the bullpen.

We won't truly know how this deal turns out until years from now, but right now, it looks like a desperate mistake by Nationals team that just wanted to do something after missing out on Chris Sale.

And if the Eaton trade signals an all-in move by the Nationals to try to win in 2017, then why not go sign Matt Wieters to fill the hole at the catcher position?

Derek Norris is a clear downgrade from Wilson Ramos and a fringe starter in general if his production is anything like we've seen the past two seasons.

Then there's the closer spot, which the Nationals have failed to address following the departure of Mark Melancon.

Shawn Kelley has the stuff to step into the role and success, but again, if the team is set on winning you need a proven arm in that spot.

They still look like one of the best teams in the National League, but it's been a puzzling offseason to say the least for the Nationals.

Grade: F

