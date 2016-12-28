All 30 MLB Teams' Updated To-Do List Heading into 2017

Bob Levey/Getty Images
DH Carlos Beltran
Updated To-Do List
Add a center fielder
It looks like George Springer will slide over to center field after the team signed right fielder Josh Reddick to a four-year, $52 million deal.
Springer played center field in college and during his time in the minors, so it should be a relatively smooth transition and one that could improve the outfield defense as a whole.
Add a power bat
Carlos Beltran (29 HR, 93 RBI) and Brian McCann (20 HR, 58 RBI) were both added to the lineup, as well as the aforementioned Reddick who has a 30-homer season to his credit.
So while they may not have added a premier basher like Edwin Encarnacion, there is undoubtedly more power in the lineup top-to-bottom than there was a year ago.
Add a catcher
McCann is entering his age-33 season and his skills have declined across the board from the All-Star level he was at during his time with the Atlanta Braves.
However, he's still a good bet for 20-plus home runs, does a nice job handling the staff and grades out as an above-average pitch-framer, according to Stat Corner.
Evan Gattis will also continue to see a couple starts per week behind the dish.
Add a left-handed reliever
After signing a three-year, $18 million extension last offseason, left-hander Tony Sipp saw his ERA climb from 1.99 in 2015 to 4.95 in 2016.
At the very least that leaves the team in need of a second viable southpaw option in the bullpen.
Ashur Tolliver is the only other lefty reliever on the 40-man roster and C.J. Riefenhauser will be in camp as a non-roster invitee, but another proven arm would be nice.
Explore the front-line starter trade market
With Dallas Keuchel taking a step back and Lance McCullers struggling to stay healthy, the missing piece of the puzzle right now for the Astros appears to be a front-line starter.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com took inventory of the team's potential targets following the winter meetings:
The Astros are trying to land a starting pitcher, but aren't willing to trade Bregman. That has made things rather difficult. Among some of their targets are Jose Quintana, Jake Odorizzi, Chris Archer, Danny Duffy and Yordano Ventura. The team has the prospects to get a deal done and is likely to make a move at some point.
The White Sox asking price of Francis Martes, Joe Musgrove and Kyle Tucker for Quintana was rebuffed earlier this offseason, per baseball reporter Peter Gammons.