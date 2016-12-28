2017 NFL Draft's Most Unique Talents

Heading into Week 17, 10 of the 12 NFL playoff teams are locked in. Unless you're a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins or an extremely optimistic follower of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you already know if your team is making it into the postseason.

With that in mind, most fans are already turning their focus on the upcoming offseason, with three teams already in need of new head coaches. Some fans might even root against their team this week, as a win would only push them further down the draft order.

For those junkies who wanna get an early start on April's draft coverage, we'll break down the five most unique players in this coming class. These prospects offer specific traits or a level of talent that cannot be replicated in this draft class, and all of them have unique narratives that are hard to match.

To put it simply, these players won't be in a vague position on draft weekend—teams will be racing to get them off the board. With bowl season nearing an end, some prospects are still slated to play their projected final game as collegiate athletes, so it's not too late to get a leg up on the watercooler Monday morning general managers at work.