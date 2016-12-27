Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 27

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Monday night and Tuesday morning.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt: Score and Reaction for 2016 Independence Bowl

North Carolina State dominated the 2016 Independence Bowl, beating Vanderbilt by a final score of 41-17. Wide receiver Jaylen Samuels hauled in three touchdown receptions.

Derek Carr Injury Update: Raiders QB to Undergo Surgery to Repair Broken Fibula

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tweeted: " Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up!"

Maryland vs. Boston College: Score and Reaction for 2016 Quick Lane Bowl

Boston College knocked off Maryland, 36-30, in the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl. Maryland was ultimately done in by the four turnovers it committed.

Lions vs. Cowboys: Score and Twitter Reaction for Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys tied a franchise record with their 13th win, this time against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Ezekiel Elliott had 80 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the 42-21 victory.

Miami (OH) vs. Mississippi State: Score, Reaction for 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl

Mississippi State squeaked out a 17-16 victory over Miami of Ohio in the 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl. The Bulldogs sealed the win by blocking a Miami field-goal attempt with five seconds to play.

