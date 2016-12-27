Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 27

Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 27
Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Monday night and Tuesday morning.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt: Score and Reaction for 2016 Independence Bowl

  • North Carolina State dominated the 2016 Independence Bowl, beating Vanderbilt by a final score of 41-17. Wide receiver Jaylen Samuels hauled in three touchdown receptions.
  • Click here for more.

                                   

Derek Carr Injury Update: Raiders QB to Undergo Surgery to Repair Broken Fibula

  • Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tweeted: "Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up!"
  • Click here for more.

                      

Maryland vs. Boston College: Score and Reaction for 2016 Quick Lane Bowl

  • Boston College knocked off Maryland, 36-30, in the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl. Maryland was ultimately done in by the four turnovers it committed. 
  • Click here for more.

                                  

Lions vs. Cowboys: Score and Twitter Reaction for Monday Night Football

  • The Dallas Cowboys tied a franchise record with their 13th win, this time against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Ezekiel Elliott had 80 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the 42-21 victory.
  • Click here for more.

                     

Miami (OH) vs. Mississippi State: Score, Reaction for 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl

  • Mississippi State squeaked out a 17-16 victory over Miami of Ohio in the 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl. The Bulldogs sealed the win by blocking a Miami field-goal attempt with five seconds to play.
  • Click here for more.

