2017 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

The NFL regular season has nearly reached its conclusion, which means rumors regarding impending free agents are starting to crop up across the league.

And while there hasn't been a ton of buzz surrounding the futures of top-tier free agents like Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, a slew of dynamic playmakers have been in the news with potential changes of scenery on the horizon.

So as the offseason quickly approaches for 20 of the league's 32 teams, here's a rundown of the most compelling rumors around.

DeSean Jackson Destined for Eagles Reunion?

Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson spent the first six years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before former head coach Chip Kelly jettisoned him, but it appears a return to the City of Brotherly Love could be in order.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles are "likely to pursue a reunion with Jackson" when free agency opens.

"Multiple teams believe that Jackson, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could return to Philadelphia," Schefter wrote. "The Eagles would benefit from the addition of a speedy deep threat, and Jackson and Eagles coach Doug Pederson are big admirers of each other, sources said."

Based on the state of the Eagles' receiving corps, targeting a speedster like Jackson, who can blow the top off a defense, makes all the sense in the world.

Although he's not going to offer much in the way of consistency on underneath routes, Jackson is an established vertical weapon who can open up the offense for the rest of Philadelphia's wideouts.

And with the Eagles in desperate need of a true No. 1 receiver to help expedite Carson Wentz's development, they should be intent on making a big play for Jackson in March.

"Hey, you never know how it will all play out," Jackson said of his impending free agency, according to NJ.com's Mark Eckel.

Prediction: Jackson signs a three-year deal with the Eagles.

Garcon Reportedly Won't Come Cheap

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Speaking of Washington receivers, Pierre Garcon is reportedly in line for a nice payday when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

According to Scout.com's Ben Standig, multiple sources expect Garcon's market to start somewhere in the range of $9 million annually.

"No bargain," a source said of Garcon, per Standig. "[He's got] four to five years left [at this level]."

Garcon hasn't posted sensational numbers by any stretch during the 2016 season, but he's been a consistent presence on the outside for Cousins.

Not only has Garcon been healthy and appeared in all 15 games to date, but he's recorded 75 receptions on a team-high 107 targets for 945 yards and three touchdowns. His catch percentage of 70.1 is also superior to the marks posted by Jamison Crowder (67.7 percent) and Jackson (56.8 percent), according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

So if Washington is forced to choose between Garcon and Jackson, it shouldn't come as a shock if it lets the boom-or-bust speedster walk in favor of retaining the steadier possession receiver.

Here's what a former NFL executive told Standig:

DJax definitely is the more explosive player, but his week-to-week availability is routinely in question when compared to Garcon. The Skins definitely have an [average price per year] that they're willing to pay. Because DJax could have a market for his services, Garcon would seem to be the most likely to accept the Redskins price.

Prediction: Garcon returns to Washington on a long-term deal that pays him more than $10 million annually.



Chandler Jones Likely to Stay in the Desert

In March, the Arizona Cardinals pulled off a stunner when they snagged edge-rusher Chandler Jones in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Not surprisingly, the Cardinals have no intention of letting the 26-year-old fly the coop this spring, according to Fox Sports 910's Mike Jurecki:

Also the Cardinals would like to work out a long-term deal for Chandler Jones, worst case they could use the franchise tag. https://t.co/GOTYyTS09q — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) December 27, 2016

On Oct. 24, Darren Urban of the team's official website reported general manager Steve Keim "has been talking with Jones’ agent since camp about a new deal." At the same time, Keim praised Jones' burst off the edge as a game-changer for the defense.

According to Urban, Keim said Jones' pass-rushing capabilities are "something we have not had here in years."

Fifteen appearances into his first year in the desert, Jones has lived up to expectations with 9.5 sacks, 47 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of batted passes.

Hammering out a long-term deal with Jones should be Arizona's priority, but opting for the franchise tag to prevent him from hitting the open market and gain another year to negotiate exclusively would hardly be a bad consolation.

Prediction: Jones inks a long-term deal to remain with the Cardinals.