Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Finales

There's only one week remaining in the 2016 NFL season. If you're still playing meaningful fantasy football at this point, then you're likely playing for a championship.

The final week of the season can be tricky when it comes to fantasy football because it's difficult to know exactly which star players are worth starting. Teams headed to the postseason often rest their top guys, so there's a chance your best players won't see significant action.

There's nothing more painful in fantasy than losing a championship because you predicted the wrong players would sit out the final week.

Fortunately, there is still a lot at stake in Week 17 for teams like the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. This means that some of the best offensive players fantasy has to offer are likely to play the majority of their respective games.

Where we have to be careful is with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are already locked into their playoff slots and have nothing to play for but respect in the season's final week.

We're going to try to help sort things out here with our Week 17 positional rankings. We'll be ranking the top players at each position based on how we think they'll perform this Sunday. Our choices are based on point-per-reception scoring and on factors like past performances, projected roles, matchups and health.

Best of luck to all!

Quarterbacks

Week 17 QBs Rank Player Opponent 1 Drew Brees, NO @ ATL 2 Matt Ryan, ATL NO 3 Tom Brady, NE @ MIA 4 Aaron Rodgers, GB @ DET 5 Matthew Stafford, DET GB 6 Russell Wilson, SEA @ SF 7 Kirk Cousins, WAS NYG 8 Andrew Luck, IND JAX 9 Jameis Winston, TB CAR 10 Carson Palmer, ARI @ LA

Expect some of fantasy's top quarterbacks to be worth starting in Week 17.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to lock down the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win over the New Orleans Saints. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Saints quarterback Drew Brees should each play four full quarters, barring a blowout.

The Saints are rated last in pass coverage by Pro Football Focus, so Ryan could end up with a particularly big day.

The New England Patriots are looking to secure the No. 1 seed with a win over the Miami Dolphins. Don't expect Tom Brady to sit unless New England gets out to a huge early lead.

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, will be battling for the NFC North title. Expect both Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers to give everything they have in this game.

Don't sleep on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, either. The Seahawks have been rocky on the road this season, but they will be playing a San Francisco 49ers team that is rated just 31st in overall defense by Pro Football Focus.

Since the Falcons and Seahawks both play in the late afternoon, Seattle won't know if it has a realistic chance of recapturing the No. 2 seed in the NFC at kickoff—the team needs a win and a Falcons loss to get it. Expect the Seahawks to play their starters for at least the majority of the game.

Running Backs

Week 17 RBs Rank Player Opponent 1 David Johnson, ARI @ LA 2 LeSean McCoy, BUF @ NYJ 3 Bilal Powell, NYJ BUF 4 Devonta Freeman, ATL NO 5 Jordan Howard, CHI @ MIN 6 DeMarco Murray, TEN HOU 7 Thomas Rawls, SEA @ SF 8 Frank Gore, IND JAX 9 Spencer Ware, KC @ SD 10 Darren Sproles, PHI DAL 11 LeGarrette Blount, NE @ MIA 12 Todd Gurley, LA ARI 13 Latavius Murray, OAK @ DEN 14 Ty Montgomery, GB @ DET 15 DeAngelo Williams, PIT CLE 16 Zach Zenner, DET GB 17 Robert Kelley, WAS NYG 18 Mark Ingram, NO @ ATL 19 Isaiah Crowell, CLE @ PIT 20 Tevin Coleman, ATL NO

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson should be at the top of most fantasy lists this week, as the Cardinals aren't likely to rest anyone with no games remaining on the 2016-17 slate.

The same can be said for Falcons backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman because there is still a lot for the Atlanta to play for. In addition, the Saints are rated just 20th in run defense by Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers are rated last in run defense by Pro Football Focus and allow an NFL-high 171.1 yards rushing per contest. This could lead to a notable outing for Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls.

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't sound like they'll be playing a lot of starters against the Cleveland Browns this week.

"I don't know what the situation or scenario is," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said, per Andrew Kulp of All 22. "If we've got a spot and the [No. 3 seed] clinched up then I think a lot of guys should get healthy."

This means that regular fantasy stars like running back Le'Veon Bell could be absent. Don't forget about Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams, though.

Williams missed time with a knee injury earlier this season, but he returned to the playing field this past week. He was the Steelers' starting back for the first three weeks of the season, and he racked up 143 yards rushing in the season opener. If Bell doesn't see more than a series or two, Williams could get an opportunity to gash the Browns' 31st-ranked run defense (147.6 yards per game allowed).

Wide Receivers

Week 17 WRs Rank Player Opponent 1 Mike Evans, TB CAR 2 Julio Jones, ATL NO 3 Jordy Nelson, GB @ DET 4 Julian Edelman, NE @ MIA 5 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ LA 6 Golden Tate, DET GB 7 T.Y. Hilton, IND JAX 8 Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL 9 Jordan Matthews, PHI DAL 10 Demaryius Thomas, DEN OAK 11 Alshon Jeffery, CHI @ MIN 12 Dontrelle Inman, SD KC 13 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN OAK 14 Tyrell Williams, SD KC 15 Davante Adams, GB @ DET 16 Doug Baldwin, SEA @ SF 17 Brandin Cooks, NO @ ATL 18 Taylor Gabriel, ATL NO 19 DeSean Jackson, WAS NYG 20 Ty Montgomery, GB @ DET

Don't expect a lot from guys like Steelers wideout Antonio Brown or Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant this week because their teams have little to play for. However, guys like Julio Jones, Julian Edelman, Taylor Gabriel, Jordy Nelson and Golden Tate have plenty on the line in Week 17.

Let's not forget about the matchups in Week 17, either. Jones and Gabriel will be going against a Saints defense that allows the third-most receiving yards in the league, an average of 270.5 per game allowed.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be going against a Carolina Panthers defense that allows a league-high 273.5 yards per game. Expect wideout Mike Evans to get plenty of opportunities to batter that Panthers defense.

Also keep an eye on Washington Redskins receivers like DeSean Jackson. The New York Giants don't have an opportunity to win the NFC East, so there's a chance they rest some of their defensive starters in Week 17. The Redskins likely won't.

Washington can get into the postseason with a win—assuming the Packers and Lions game doesn't end in a tie. Just watch the injury report for Washington, as a number of key players are day-to-day with injuries.

Injury update from Gruden: Reed (shoulder) & Jackson (jaw) both day to day. Kelley had an MRI on his knee, "checked out okay", day to day. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 26, 2016

Tight Ends

Week 17 TEs Rank Player Opponent 1 Travis Kelce, KC @ SD 2 Greg Olsen, CAR @ TB 3 Cameron Brate, TB CAR 4 Dennis Pitta, BAL @ CIN 5 Zach Ertz, PHI DAL 6 Kyle Rudolph, MIN CHI 7 Antonio Gates, SD KC 8 Martellus Bennett, NE @ MIA 9 Delanie Walker, TEN HOU 10 Jimmy Graham, SEA @ SF 11 Eric Ebron, DET GB 12 Jared Cook, GB @ DET

There will be several quality tight ends—like Martellus Bennett, Eric Ebron and Jared Cook—playing for teams with playoff berths on the line in Week 17. Start them.

Also look at top-tier guys like Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker. While they won't be playing for the postseason, they will be trying to play the spoiler role against division rivals in the final week.

Kickers

Week 17 Ks Rank Player Opponent 1 Matt Bryant, ATL NO 2 Adam Vinatieri, IND JAX 3 Dustin Hopkins, WAS NYG 4 Matt Prater, DET GB 5 Caleb Sturgis, PHI DAL 6 Justin Tucker, BAL @ CIN 7 Stephen Gostkowski, NE @ MIA 8 Steven Hauschka, SEA @ SF 9 Kai Forbath, MIN CHI 10 Sebastian Janikowski, OAK @ DEN

The good news with kickers is that teams rarely rest them heading into the postseason. If you already have your starting kicker—and we're assuming you've found one by Week 17—then there's no reason to concern yourself with the position now.