Chad Johnson Gifts Fan an Xbox for Christmas, Proceeds to Talk Trash


If there's one thing you should know about Chad Johnson, it's that the trash-talking never stops.

Especially when it comes to football...or FIFA.

When he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Ochocinco would routinely take groups of fans to dinner or the movies to show his appreciation. Just because his playing days are over doesn't mean the love to his fans is. Especially during the season of giving.

A couple of weeks ago, Johnson shared a lesson he has learned through the years as a parent:

That tweet was very relatable for one fan:

Seeing a chance to make a difference in someone's life, the six-time Pro Bowler stepped up and made an amazing gesture:

Sure enough, the Xbox made its way to the fan in time for the holidays:

Santa Chad strikes again:

(AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Of course, no Ochocinco story would be complete without trash talk:

Johnson considers himself to be the "FIFA King," and he is willing to face anyone, anytime, any place. Just like during his football days, the smack-talking never stops when he gets a controller in his hand. That's just who Ocho is.

You better believe Johnson will find a time to face off against the youngster in FIFA. Regardless of the outcome of a potential showdown, Ochocinco has made this a holiday season to remember for one family.

