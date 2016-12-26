Chad Johnson Gifts Fan an Xbox for Christmas, Proceeds to Talk Trash

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

If there's one thing you should know about Chad Johnson, it's that the trash-talking never stops.

Especially when it comes to football...or FIFA.

When he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Ochocinco would routinely take groups of fans to dinner or the movies to show his appreciation. Just because his playing days are over doesn't mean the love to his fans is. Especially during the season of giving.

A couple of weeks ago, Johnson shared a lesson he has learned through the years as a parent:

Why are holidays so much easier when your kids are older, gifts are a tad bit more expensive but they only want 1 or 2 items. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 10, 2016

That tweet was very relatable for one fan:

@ochocinco My 14 year old wants Xbox one. Way over budget for me but it's all he wants 😫 — Andria J (@jjabb05) December 10, 2016

Seeing a chance to make a difference in someone's life, the six-time Pro Bowler stepped up and made an amazing gesture:

Your son wants an X Box One he's going to get an X Box One, DM me your address I can send an X Box & all EA related sports games. https://t.co/sI9WxB1kwj — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 10, 2016

This is so incredible. This is the type of stuff that deserves to be headlining the news. @ochocinco pic.twitter.com/bZQDCq3AQy — Chris Ghiraldi (@chrisghiraldi7) December 24, 2016

Sure enough, the Xbox made its way to the fan in time for the holidays:

@MojoInTheMorn My son was gifted an Xbox one along with 8 games from @ochocinco , @aarongreenberg and @Ty_Stover Pretty amazing Christmas! pic.twitter.com/gEefqSLB5y — Andria J (@jjabb05) December 25, 2016

Santa Chad strikes again:

Of course, no Ochocinco story would be complete without trash talk:

I love you & as I promised along w/ the help of some good friends your son was getting that X Box One so I can beat him in FIFA17 🎄 https://t.co/LeaCXK8RqX — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016

Incredible is when I beat her son 85-0 in FIFA17 so it's a moment he'll never forget. #MerryChristmas 🎄 https://t.co/Yjk75aEoCr — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016

Johnson considers himself to be the "FIFA King," and he is willing to face anyone, anytime, any place. Just like during his football days, the smack-talking never stops when he gets a controller in his hand. That's just who Ocho is.

You better believe Johnson will find a time to face off against the youngster in FIFA. Regardless of the outcome of a potential showdown, Ochocinco has made this a holiday season to remember for one family.

