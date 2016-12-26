NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Latest Review and 2016-17 Super Bowl Odds

One week of the regular season stands between bettors and the playoffs.

Now looks like one of the wisest times to invest. As usual, major shake-ups occurred in Week 16, altering the lines. Bettors who had already thrown down on the Tennessee Titans, for example, must look to make back the cash in a hurry after quarterback Marcus Mariota went down with a season-ending injury.

Bettors have one more chance to take advantage of regular-season Super Bowl odds with the playoff picture almost set and featuring oddities such as the 10-win Miami Dolphins.

Below, let's take a look at the odds out of Las Vegas and updated power rankings.

Week 17 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team 1 New England Patriots (11-5) 2 Kansas City Chiefs (16-1) 3 Dallas Cowboys (4-1) 4 Atlanta Falcons (16-1) 5 Detroit Lions (25-1) 6 Green Bay Packers (12-1) 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-1) 8 Oakland Raiders (12-1) 9 New York Giants (22-1) 10 Tennessee Titans (50-1) 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (50-1) 12 Denver Broncos (66-1) 13 Seattle Seahawks (6-1) 14 Baltimore Ravens (50-1) 15 Washington (100-1) 16 New Orleans Saints (300-1) 17 Houston Texans (50-1) 18 Miami Dolphins (75-1) 19 Carolina Panthers (250-1) 20 Indianapolis Colts (50-1) 21 Philadelphia Eagles (500-1) 22 Arizona Cardinals (500-1) 23 Buffalo Bills (200-1) 24 Cincinnati Bengals (500-1) 25 Minnesota Vikings (150-1) 26 Jacksonville Jaguars (1000-1) 27 San Diego Chargers (500-1) 28 New York Jets (1000-1) 29 Los Angeles Rams (1000-1) 30 Chicago Bears (500-1) 31 Cleveland Browns (3000-1) 32 San Francisco 49ers (1000-1) Author's rankings, odds courtesy of OddsShark

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

NFC Team to Watch: Atlanta Falcons (16-1)

It looks like the Falcons might be the only team capable of stopping the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC.

At these odds, Matt Ryan and the Falcons are certainly worth the risk. The team has won three in a row and four of five, the only blemish being an acceptable one-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Week 16, Ryan cruised with 277 passing yards and two touchdowns on the road against the Carolina Panthers. Perhaps more importantly, his defense picked off Cam Newton twice in the dominant 33-16 victory.

In holiday style, the Falcons' official Twitter account outlined many of the notable positives bettors should understand:

All Atlanta has to do now is emerge healthy from a Week 17 encounter with the New Orleans Saints. Those Saints didn't prove much of a challenge back in Week 3 when the Falcons hit a hostile environment and left with a 45-32 victory.

A potent offense and defense that hasn't allowed more than 19 points over four of the last five should have bettors investing on the chance the Falcons get hotter at the right time.

AFC Team to Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-1)

Does anybody want to ignore the Steelers?

Didn't think so. As usual, the Steelers are hot at just the right time, having won six in a row on their way to clinching the AFC North. The team scared bettors a little here and there throughout the season, especially while Ben Roethlisberger dealt with an injury.

Alas, Pittsburgh is alive and well after beating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, 31-27. As the team's Twitter account captured, it did so in epic fashion:

The catch that saved Christmas. https://t.co/SvEG9CtuP3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 26, 2016

Any fashion gets it done, though. Pittsburgh's ground game and defense have churned out elite performances for six consecutive games and it should have the rest of the AFC ducking behind cover.

Over the six-game streak, Baltimore was the only team to score more than 20 points on a defense looking much better than in the middle of the season during an odd streak of bad performances. Out of the backfield over the same span, Le'Veon Bell has rushed for a minimum of 93 yards in each game with a high of 236 while totaling six of his seven rushing touchdowns.

A strong ground game and defense win championships, as any Pittsburgh fan can attest. These odds pay well given how hot the team looks going into a favorable conference bracket.

Smart Risk: Green Bay Packers (12-1)

The usual suspects simply turn it on when necessary.

Like the Steelers, the Packers look unstoppable at the end of the season. The streak now sits at five after the team hosted the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and cruised to a 38-25 victory.

This won't shock anyone, but Aaron Rodgers was in postseason form, throwing for 347 yards and four touchdowns against the once-proud defense. The win sets up a showdown with the Detroit Lions on the road to close the season.

"We're planning on going to Detroit to win the division," coach Mike McCarthy said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "Merry Christmas."

The Packers took care of business at home against the Lions in Week 3, 34-27. Bettors don't have much of a reason to doubt Rodgers, who over the team's five-game tear has 11 touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Green Bay won't win a title because of its defense, but the unit held three of the five opponents to 13 points or less during this streak while Rodgers hit autopilot.

Given these odds and Rodgers' form, buying up the Packers now makes too much sense.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.