NFL Week 17 Picks: Early Predictions for All Season Finales

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a surging team just a couple of weeks ago.

However, they have lost back-to-back games to the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, and that has put their playoff hopes on the shakiest of ground.

The Bucs are still alive, but they need a victory over the Carolina Panthers and multiple games to go their way (h/t ESPN Power Index), including the San Francisco 49ers (2-13) beating the Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1).

Nevertheless, expect Dirk Koetter's team to be fully prepared to play a strong game against last year's NFC champions. Quarterback Jameis Winston has shown steady improvement throughout his first two years in the league, and coming through with a victory here is not out of his reach.

Winston has an excellent working relationship with wide receiver Mike Evans, and the 6'5" pass-catcher is capable of beating opponents for 50-50 balls on a regular basis.

Week 17 Predictions, All Game January 1 Game Point spread Prediction Chicago at Minnesota Minnesota -5.5 Chicago Houston at Tennessee Tennessee -3 Houston Carolina at Tampa Bay Tampa Bay -4 Tampa Bay Dallas at Philadelphia NL Dallas Buffalo at N.Y. Jets Buffalo -6 Buffalo New England at Miami New England -7.5 Miami Green Bay at Detroit NL Detroit Baltimore at Cincinnati NL Cincinnati N.Y. Giants at Washington Washington -7.5 N.Y. Giants Cleveland at Pittsburgh NL Pittsburgh Jacksonville at Indianapolis Indianapolis -6 Indianapolis New Orleans at Atlanta Atlanta -6.5 Atlanta Seattle at San Francisco Seattle -8.5 Seattle Kansas City at San Diego NL San Diego Arizona at L.A. Rams Arizona -7 Arizona Oakland at Denver NL Denver OddsShark: Silverman predictions

The Panthers have had a disastrous year, considering they were favorites going into last year's Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos. Inconsistency and injuries have prevented head coach Ron Rivera's team from even coming close to the kind of season they had a year ago.

Cam Newton is certainly capable of carrying his team to a big win, but it's unlikely to happen here. Newton is the Panthers' meal ticket, and there's no reason to put him at risk in Week 17.

Expect the Panthers to play a conservative game, and it would not be a shock if backup quarterback Derek Anderson saw quite a bit of action.

The Bucs are four-point home favorites over the Panthers, according to OddsShark. We expect a full 60-minute effort from the Bucs and that should get them the win and the cover.

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets

The New York Jets appear to have started their offseason a few weeks early.

While the Jets did show up in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in Week 16, they didn't seem very interested in competing against the New England Patriots. The Jets fell behind early and dropped a 41-3 decision.

They return home for their season finale against the Buffalo Bills, and it was a loss at Buffalo in last year's season finale that kept the Jets from playing postseason football.

There was no chance of that this year, as the Jets have been doomed by their poor offensive play. Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown 17 interceptions this year, and he was replaced by Bryce Petty in Week 13. However, Petty suffered a shoulder injury at New England, and his status for this game has not been determined.

Fitzpatrick replaced Petty against the Pats, and his erratic play continued. That should work out well for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills rallied against the Miami Dolphins to send their Week 16 game into overtime, but they could not close the deal. However, with players like LeSean McCoy and Sammy Watkins making plays, they appear to be in much better shape than the Jets.

There have been numerous reports that Bills head coach Rex Ryan could be done in Buffalo (h/t Adam Schefter of ESPN) after Week 17. The Bills players have heard all the rumors, and they know the best way to secure their jobs for the 2017 season is to put good work on film to impress Ryan or his successor.

Jets fans may well boo their team vociferously, and the home-field advantage could dissipate as a result. The Bills are six-point road favorites, per OddsShark, and they should win this game with ease and cover the spread.

Bob Leverone/Associated Press Head coach Dan Quinn will not allow the Falcons to let up in the final week of the season.

New Orleans at Atlanta

One year ago, the Atlanta Falcons got off to a red-hot start but faded down the stretch and did not make the playoffs under first-year head coach Dan Quinn.

The Falcons and Quinn have apparently learned how to sustain their success, as they come into their season finale against the New Orleans Saints having won four of their last five games. That hot streak allowed them to clinch the NFC South, and they have a legitimate chance to finish as the NFC's No. 2 seed, therefore earning a bye in the first round of the postseason.

Not only have the Falcons been winning, they have been winning by big margins. Their four most recent victories have come by an average of 23 points per game.

Don't expect the Falcons to let up against the New Orleans Saints. Once a team lets go of its momentum, it can be difficult to get it back.

Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman and a crew of fine receivers led by Julio Jones are not about to let this game through their grasp.

The Saints have an explosive offense themselves and should be able to stay with the Falcons for 30 minutes. However, the second half should belong to the Falcons, and that's when they'll pull away.

Atlanta is a 6.5-point favorite, per OddsShark, and the Falcons should take this game by double digits.