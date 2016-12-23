Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 23

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Thursday night and Friday morning.

Giants vs. Eagles: Score and Twitter Reaction for Thursday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football, beating the New York Giants, 24-19.

Michigan Football Player Grant Perry Charged with Sexual Assault

Michigan released a statement regarding Grant Perry's assault charges, per U pon being informed that charges would be filed, he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed."

Dallas Cowboys Clinch NFC East: Latest Comments and Reaction

The Eagles' upset victory over the Giants clinched the NFC East for the 12-2 Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted after the game: "Is this appropriate now ?🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾"

Idaho vs. Colorado State: Score and Reaction for 2016 Idaho Potato Bowl

In their first bowl game since 2009, the Idaho Vandals pulled off a 61-50 upset victory over the Colorado State Rams in the 2016 Idaho Potato Bowl.

Joe Haden Injury: Browns CB Will Have Groin Surgery After Season

Haden says he'll have groin surgery after the season, has been playing through pain," Joesays he'll have groin surgery after the season, has been playing through pain," Patrick Maks of Browns.com tweeted. "Says he'll be back by offseason workouts.

