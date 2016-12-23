Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 23

Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 23
Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Thursday night and Friday morning.

Giants vs. Eagles: Score and Twitter Reaction for Thursday Night Football

  • The Philadelphia Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football, beating the New York Giants, 24-19.
  • Click here for more.

                                   

Michigan Football Player Grant Perry Charged with Sexual Assault

  • Michigan released a statement regarding Grant Perry's assault charges, per Nick Baumgardner of MLive.com: "Upon being informed that charges would be filed, he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed."
  • Click here for more.

                      

Dallas Cowboys Clinch NFC East: Latest Comments and Reaction

  • The Eagles' upset victory over the Giants clinched the NFC East for the 12-2 Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted after the game: "Is this appropriate now ?🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾"
  • Click here for more.

                                  

Idaho vs. Colorado State: Score and Reaction for 2016 Idaho Potato Bowl

  • In their first bowl game since 2009, the Idaho Vandals pulled off a 61-50 upset victory over the Colorado State Rams in the 2016 Idaho Potato Bowl.
  • Click here for more.

                     

Joe Haden Injury: Browns CB Will Have Groin Surgery After Season

  • "Joe Haden says he'll have groin surgery after the season, has been playing through pain," Patrick Maks of Browns.com tweeted. "Says he'll be back by offseason workouts."
  • Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.

