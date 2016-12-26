2017 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

The Super Bowl dreams are still alive and well for many teams across the NFL, but some have already turned their attention to the upcoming offseason and the hopes of future contention it brings.

While the draft draws the most headlines during the offseason, there are plenty of talented playmakers who could become available through free agency. The right couple of additions could be the difference between a playoff spot and another January at home planning for the 2018 draft.

Franchise tags and contract negotiations may change the final tally by the offseason, but Spotrac has a full list of 2017 free agents that includes impact players such as Kirk Cousins, Kawann Short, Alshon Jeffery, Le'Veon Bell, Eric Berry, Jamie Collins, Terrelle Pryor, Jason Pierre-Paul and Martellus Bennett, among many others.

With that in mind, here are some predictions for the players who will draw the most interest during the offseason.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington

Cousins will surely draw plenty of contract-oriented attention this offseason, but he already brought some of it on himself after he and his teammates beat the Green Bay Packers 42-24.

John Keim of ESPN.com said Cousins shouted "How do you like me now?" toward general manager Scot McCloughan as he ran off the field. Cousins finished the game with 375 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post shared the interaction:

Kirk Cousins is a walking Vine at this pointhttps://t.co/1d7QvEQbxA — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) November 21, 2016

According to Keim, Washington's best offer to Cousins this past offseason was $16 million a year. Cousins wanted $20 million annually, so the team franchise-tagged him.

Conor Orr of NFL.com said, "I think the smart thing for Cousins to do would be to flirt with someone—anyone else—before returning to his date."

Orr predicted Washington will pay Cousins more than it initially thought after his last couple of seasons. Cousins will be just 29 years old in 2017 and played all 16 games for first time in his career in 2015.

He finished with 4,166 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and has followed that up with an impressive showing in 2016 with 4,630 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Cousins' free-agency timing is ideal considering the lackluster rookie class about to hit the league. Todd McShay of ESPN.com had just one quarterback in the first round in his latest mock draft, and that was North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky going No. 30 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

What's more, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports listed Brian Hoyer, Case Keenum and Mike Glennon as the top three 2017 free-agent quarterbacks behind Cousins. That is not exactly an inspiring list, which means Cousins will be in a class by himself this offseason.

He is going to get paid that $20 million a year or more, and Washington will ultimately be the team to do so.

Prediction: Washington re-signs Cousins for the biggest contract of the entire 2017 offseason.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Orr suggested the Chicago Bears will "try to shed their past a little bit this offseason" and move on from Jeffery and quarterback Jay Cutler.

Which wide receiver will sign a bigger deal this offseason? Alshon Jeffery Terrelle Pryor Submit Vote vote to see results Which wide receiver will sign a bigger deal this offseason? Alshon Jeffery 73.2%

Terrelle Pryor 26.8% Total votes: 1,097

There is plenty for other teams to like about Jeffery if and when he hits the open market. He is an imposing physical presence at 6'3" with the ability to high-point passes in the end zone and blow past defenders in the open field.

He is also just 26 years old and tallied head-turning seasons in 2013 (1,421 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches) and 2014 (1,133 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches). He possesses an incredibly high ceiling and has likely been held back by Chicago's struggles in recent years.

However, injuries limited him to just nine games in 2015, and he was suspended four games this season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

To Jeffery's credit, he was apologetic in the aftermath, per Rand Getlin of GQ:

While there are some red flags there, suitors will overlook them because of his ceiling, age and overall talent level. Chicago will move on, which will open the door for another team to sign him on the open market.

Prediction: Jeffery signs the highest-valued deal among all wide receivers this offseason but not in Chicago.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Orr wrote there will be no shortage of interest in Bell this offseason even though he predicted the running back will re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers: "Just about every offensive coordinator in football is privately hoping to get a crack at him this offseason in free agent meetings."

Bell played just six games last season because of injuries and a suspension but still managed 556 rushing yards. He was also a dominant two-way force in 2014 with 1,361 rushing yards, 854 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

The running back was suspended at the start of this season for missing multiple drug tests but has still proven to be an unstoppable force with 1,146 rushing yards, 601 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in his first 11 games.

Durability is always a concern with running backs, but Bell is only 24 years old and has been one of the league's elite playmakers the past couple of seasons. While the suspensions are concerns, there is also an argument to be made they limited the wear and tear on his body the past couple of seasons.

Ultimately, Pittsburgh will realize how valuable Bell is and sign its 2013 draft pick to a long-term deal.

The Steelers have a clear window of competitiveness with a dynamic offense that features Bell, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown and will not let it go to waste this offseason.

Prediction: Bell re-signs with the Steelers.