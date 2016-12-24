Robert Griffin III Injury: Browns QB Suffers Concussion vs. Chargers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the San Diego Chargers.

The Browns confirmed the injury late in the second half, with Cody Kessler taking over under center.

This is another difficult setback for Griffin, who already suffered a shoulder injury during a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, the Browns placed him on injured reserve before their Week 2 game, and he didn't play again until Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Injuries also hampered Griffin when he was in Washington. While he was one of the league's most electrifying players as a rookie in 2012, a knee injury in the postseason cut into his long-term effectiveness. He eventually lost the starting role to Kirk Cousins and didn't even play a single game in 2015.

Griffin did show flashes of superstardom as a rookie and tallied 3,200 passing yards, 815 rushing yards, 27 total touchdowns and just five interceptions on his way to a Pro Bowl nod and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. However, he played in just nine contests in 2014 in his last game action before this season and posted four touchdown throws to six interceptions.

The Browns will likely continue to turn to Kessler if Griffin can't play in Week 17. Kessler is a rookie who had six touchdowns to two interceptions entering Week 14 when Griffin took over the starting role again.

The Browns have rotated quarterbacks throughout the season due to health problems and poor performance, and Griffin's injury is just the latest setback.