NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Lakers, Goran Dragic Contract Buyout

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Lakers, Goran Dragic Contract BuyoutFebruary 14, 2022
Following the NBA trade deadline, everything is falling into place for most teams as they finish up the first half of the season.
The Ben Simmons debacle in Philadelphia is finally over. Even more, the big three in Brooklyn came to an abrupt end as the Nets traded James Harden and Paul Millsap for Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
However, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be the most surprisingly unsuccessful organization in the league this year. While the 76ers' offseason woes ended in dramatic fashion, the Lakers' well-documented struggles persist.
LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record for most points in the regular season and postseason against the Warriors on Saturday. This monumental achievement will cement the 18-time All-Star as one of the greatest players ever, but his quest to win a fifth NBA championship remains in doubt.
The Purple and Gold have lost seven of their last 10 games, falling to 26-31 after a disappointing loss to Golden State. Unfortunately, the organization wasn't able to make a big move before the trade deadline. Meanwhile, reports suggest there is some miscommunication between its two biggest stars and the general manager.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rob Pelinka Aren't on Same Page
Many fans and insiders expected the Lakers to try to make a course-correcting trade last week.
Nevertheless, the team didn't make moves ahead of the NBA All-Star break, leaving its chances of returning to the Finals in jeopardy. During a recent press appearance, Rob Pelinka said, "Ultimately, we just didn't find a deal that we felt made sense."
When asked about James and Davis's feelings about that decision, Pelinka said, "[I] had conversations with LeBron and Anthony about it and I would say there's alignment here. And that's all that matters."
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, this may not be true.
"I am told from a source familiar with LeBron and Anthony's thinking that is 'totally false,'" he wrote. "That there was no conversation between Rob Pelinka and LeBron and Anthony Davis on Thursday. There was no go-ahead of an OK to have inaction at the deadline."
This wouldn't be the first time Pelinka may have had a different opinion on the direction of the team. After all, James and Davis pushed for the Lakers to get Russell Westbrook while the general manager was interested in Buddy Hield.
Regardless, Pelinka likely made the right decision as there wasn't much he could do to drastically change the team's fortunes. Apparently, there were talks to trade Westbrook for John Wall but Los Angeles would've lost another first-round draft pick and picked up a hefty contract. Wall hasn't exactly been consistent either, so it made sense to pass on this deal.
San Antonio Spurs Expected to Buy out Goran Dragic
