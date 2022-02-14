NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Lakers, Goran Dragic Contract Buyout

0 of 2

John Hefti/Associated Press

Following the NBA trade deadline, everything is falling into place for most teams as they finish up the first half of the season.

The Ben Simmons debacle in Philadelphia is finally over. Even more, the big three in Brooklyn came to an abrupt end as the Nets traded James Harden and Paul Millsap for Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be the most surprisingly unsuccessful organization in the league this year. While the 76ers' offseason woes ended in dramatic fashion, the Lakers' well-documented struggles persist.

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record for most points in the regular season and postseason against the Warriors on Saturday. This monumental achievement will cement the 18-time All-Star as one of the greatest players ever, but his quest to win a fifth NBA championship remains in doubt.

The Purple and Gold have lost seven of their last 10 games, falling to 26-31 after a disappointing loss to Golden State. Unfortunately, the organization wasn't able to make a big move before the trade deadline. Meanwhile, reports suggest there is some miscommunication between its two biggest stars and the general manager.