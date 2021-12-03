Giants' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 13

3 of 3

Eagles at Jets (1 p.m. ET)

The Eagles already lost to one New York team on the road. They could make it two in a row on Sunday, which would help the Giants' draft stock—even if it's a bit of a double-edged sword.

The Giants are currently a pick ahead of the Eagles, so a loss for the Eagles will get them closer to surpassing them on the draft board. However, the Giants are just one game behind the Jets for the fifth pick, so the potential to pass them and get an even better pick outweighs the Eagles getting a game closer.

The result of this one likely rests on two things: How well Jets quarterback Zach Wilson plays and how much pressure Robert Saleh can get on Jalen Hurts.

The Giants did a good job of pressuring Hurts, and he threw three interceptions. Daniel Jones played well enough not to screw it up with 202 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Jets aren't as good as the Giants, but they have the ability to put a similar game plan into motion.

Cardinals at Bears (1 p.m. ET)

This is the game most likely to help the team this week. The 9-2 Arizona Cardinals will travel to the Windy City to take on the 4-7 Chicago Bears.

Given the Bears needed a last-second field goal to beat the winless Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, there's a strong chance they will fall victim to the Cardinals and keep the Giants' additional first-round pick headed toward the top of the draft board.

The Cardinals aren't too far removed from a dud against the Carolina Panthers. However, they are 2-1 with Colt McCoy at the helm, and there's a chance Kyler Murray will be back behind center for Cards in this one.

Murray has practiced this week, and DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice for the first time since late October.

If either of them is active, this Cardinals team becomes even better. That's not great news for the hapless Bears, but it's great news for the Giants' hopes of Chicago's first-round pick getting even better.

49ers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2021. That makes it a hard pill to swallow that the Giants faithful should be rooting for them to upset the 49ers.

The good news is they already beat this San Francisco team 28-21 in Week 4 on the road.

The bad news is we are a long way from Week 4. Back then, Seattle had hope. Now, the Seahawks are on a three-game losing streak in which they've scored just 28 points. Their lone win since beating San Francisco was against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan's team has won four of its last five and has put up at least 30 points in each of those wins.

If you're looking for some hope this one goes the Giants' way, Kyle Shanahan is just 2-7 against the Seahawks as San Francisco's head coach.