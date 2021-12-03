Giants' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 13

Giants' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 13December 3, 2021
The New York Giants are finally starting to show some life after a 1-5 start, but the 2022 NFL draft remains one of the most important events for the franchise moving forward.
A 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles got the Giants to 3-2 over their last five games, but there are still some tough matchups on the schedule and a run to the playoffs remains unlikely. FiveThirtyEight's projections have them at just 6 percent to make the playoffs.
The bright side is that these wins are showing that the team is willing to play hard for Joe Judge. He could still be the right guy to lead the franchise into the future. The possibility of adding two top 10 picks to this roster that hasn't really been healthy all season should be an exciting prospect.
This draft class may be light on elite quarterback prospects, but the Giants are going to be in a good position to grab two difference-makers.
Here's a look at the latest draft order, where the Giants stand and what they should be hoping happens this weekend to help their chances of picking top talent.
Current NFL Draft Order
1. Detroit Lions (0-10-1)
2. Houston Texans (2-9)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
4. New York Jets (from Seattle 3-8)
5. New York Jets (3-8)
6. New York Giants (4-7)
7. New York Giants (from Chicago 4-7)
8. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami 5-7)
10. Carolina Panthers (5-7)
11. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
12. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)
13. New Orleans Saints (5-6)
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis 6-6)*
15. Cleveland Browns (6-6)
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)
17. Denver Broncos (6-5)
18. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
19. Washington Football Team (5-6)
20. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
21. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 6-5)
22. Buffalo Bills (7-4)
23. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams 7-4)
24. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
25. Dallas Cowboys (7-4)
26. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
27. Tennessee Titans (8-4)
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)
29. New England Patriots (8-4)
30. Green Bay Packers (9-3)
31. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
32. Arizona Cardinals (9-2)
Current order via Tankathon.
*The Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick goes to the Eagles if Carson Wentz plays more than 75 percent of the offensive snaps or 70 percent and the team makes the playoffs.
Where the Giants Stand
Even with the win against the Eagles, the Giants are still in a great position when it comes to the draft. Their pick is slotted at No. 6, while the Bears' pick they own is right behind at No. 7.
Both have the potential to move up the board, but it's going to be a tight battle. Both the Giants and Bears are sitting at 4-7. The Jets and Seahawks (the Jets own both picks) are just ahead at 3-8.
How that block of four picks finishes will be interesting. According to ESPN's FPI projections, the Jets are expected to finish with the fourth-worst record at 4.5 wins. But the Bears, Seahawks and Giants are lumped together with 5.9, 6.3 and 6.4 projected wins, respectively.
If you're hoping for the best picks possible, it's more than just hoping the Giants lose out. There are definitely some results that can help them that don't involve holding your nose and hoping your team tanks.
Here's a look at the results that would help the Giants' picks this week.
Games to Watch
Eagles at Jets (1 p.m. ET)
The Eagles already lost to one New York team on the road. They could make it two in a row on Sunday, which would help the Giants' draft stock—even if it's a bit of a double-edged sword.
The Giants are currently a pick ahead of the Eagles, so a loss for the Eagles will get them closer to surpassing them on the draft board. However, the Giants are just one game behind the Jets for the fifth pick, so the potential to pass them and get an even better pick outweighs the Eagles getting a game closer.
The result of this one likely rests on two things: How well Jets quarterback Zach Wilson plays and how much pressure Robert Saleh can get on Jalen Hurts.
The Giants did a good job of pressuring Hurts, and he threw three interceptions. Daniel Jones played well enough not to screw it up with 202 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
The Jets aren't as good as the Giants, but they have the ability to put a similar game plan into motion.
Cardinals at Bears (1 p.m. ET)
This is the game most likely to help the team this week. The 9-2 Arizona Cardinals will travel to the Windy City to take on the 4-7 Chicago Bears.
Given the Bears needed a last-second field goal to beat the winless Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, there's a strong chance they will fall victim to the Cardinals and keep the Giants' additional first-round pick headed toward the top of the draft board.
The Cardinals aren't too far removed from a dud against the Carolina Panthers. However, they are 2-1 with Colt McCoy at the helm, and there's a chance Kyler Murray will be back behind center for Cards in this one.
Murray has practiced this week, and DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice for the first time since late October.
If either of them is active, this Cardinals team becomes even better. That's not great news for the hapless Bears, but it's great news for the Giants' hopes of Chicago's first-round pick getting even better.
49ers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2021. That makes it a hard pill to swallow that the Giants faithful should be rooting for them to upset the 49ers.
The good news is they already beat this San Francisco team 28-21 in Week 4 on the road.
The bad news is we are a long way from Week 4. Back then, Seattle had hope. Now, the Seahawks are on a three-game losing streak in which they've scored just 28 points. Their lone win since beating San Francisco was against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan's team has won four of its last five and has put up at least 30 points in each of those wins.
If you're looking for some hope this one goes the Giants' way, Kyle Shanahan is just 2-7 against the Seahawks as San Francisco's head coach.