Jets' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 12

When the New York Jets travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday, it's going to be a bit of a double-edged sword.
On one hand, fans are always going to enjoy a win. On the other, the game has serious implications as far as the 2022 NFL draft is concerned. It's going to break up the gridlock that exists for the No. 2 pick, with the loser of this game getting the inside track.
Depending on your perspective, things are looking good in that respect. ESPN's FPI metric gives the Jets a 57.9 percent chance to lose the game, which would have them tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2. The Jets have the tiebreaker over them.
Regardless of the outcome this week, there are still some games out there that can help out the Jets' draft capital as they look to rebuild the roster.
Here's a look at where they stand and what games to watch.
Current NFL Draft Order
1. Detroit Lions (0-10-1)
2. New York Jets (2-8)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)
4. Houston Texans (2-8)
5. New York Giants (3-7)
6. New York Jets (from Seattle 3-7)
7. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami 4-7)
8. New York Giants (from Chicago 4-7)
9. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
10. Washington Football Team (4-6)
11. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)
12. Carolina Panthers (5-6)
13. Denver Broncos (5-5)
14. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 5-5)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis 6-5)*
16. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
17. Cleveland Browns (6-5)
18. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1)
19. New Orleans Saints (5-5)
20. Minnesota Vikings (5-5)
21. Buffalo Bills (6-4)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (6-4)
23. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)
24. Dallas Cowboys (7-4)
25. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
26. New England Patriots (7-4)
27. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams 7-3)
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)
29. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
30. Green Bay Packers (8-3)
31. Tennessee Titans (8-3)
32. Arizona Cardinals (9-2)
*The Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick goes to the Eagles if Carson Wentz plays more than 75 percent of the offensive snaps or 70 percent and the team makes the playoffs.
Where the Jets Stand
After watching the Lions fumble away another game to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, it's nearly impossible to envision a situation in which they win two games and put the No. 1 pick in play. That means that it's coming down to a three-way race for the No. 2 pick at this point.
That will be important in this year's draft. There aren't any quarterbacks who are clearly establishing themselves as a top-five pick, so the worst teams in the league are likely to be targeting the same players the Jets will be looking to get to help out Zach Wilson in his sophomore campaign.
The Jets will also be receiving major help from the first-round pick they have from the Seahawks. Right now, it's sitting at No. 6. But with Russell Wilson potentially getting more comfortable after his return from injury, there's a chance that pick climbs up considerably before it's all said and done.
All told, this year's draft should be a major sign of hope. Tankathon projects Robert Saleh adding LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Getting two blue-chip prospects at vital positions would be a huge coup for a team looking for pieces to build around.
Games to Watch
Eagles at Giants (1 p.m. ET)
Outside of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFC East has been a bit of a rock fight. The Eagles, Washington Football Team and Giants are all behind the Cowboys with losing records, which means picking who wins in the division from week to week is a challenge.
That should give Jets fans hope as they should be rooting for the Giants to win some more games and stay out of range for the No. 2 pick.
The Giants are primary competition both for the Jets own draft pick as well as the first-round pick they received from the Seattle Seahawks.
Hosting the Eagles is a good chance for Joe Judge's team to pick up a win. The Eagles are playing well right now, but that resurgence has been keyed by the running game. The Giants' run defense is capable of slowing that down. They held the Tampa Bay backs to 73 yards on 21 carries.
Falcons at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
The Jags are tied with the Jets by record, so any win Jacksonville can pick up would help Robert Saleh and Co.
Looking ahead at their schedule, there are three games that are pretty winnable. They still have a game against the Houston Texans, they finish the season with the Jets, and they'll be hosting the Atlanta Falcons this week.
The Falcons figure to be in the top 10 when the draft order is finalized, but at 4-6, they aren't as big of a threat to the Jets' two picks.
Still, they are bad enough to lose to the Jags on the road. They are 1-3 in their last four games, and the offense has only managed to score three points in the last two games, getting outscored 68-3 by the Cowboys and Patriots.
Cordarrelle Patterson's ankle injury has slowed the offense, and he has only been a limited participant in practice this week.
Seahawks at Washington (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
The Jets have the Seahawks' first-round pick thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. What's even better news is that Adams' presence in Seattle hasn't helped them avoid a disaster of a season.
The Seahawks are just 3-7 through 10 games and have way bigger problems than safety.
Even with Russell Wilson back in the lineup, the offense has been stagnant. They were shut out by the Packers' defense in his first game back and only put up 13 points in a loss to the Colt McCoy-led Arizona Cardinals last week.
The Washington Football Team is playing its best football right now. They have won back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.
If Washington can further the Seahawks' spiral, it will send that pick up the draft board while eliminating Washington from competition for a top-five pick.