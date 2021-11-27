Jets' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 12

3 of 3

Eagles at Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Outside of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFC East has been a bit of a rock fight. The Eagles, Washington Football Team and Giants are all behind the Cowboys with losing records, which means picking who wins in the division from week to week is a challenge.

That should give Jets fans hope as they should be rooting for the Giants to win some more games and stay out of range for the No. 2 pick.

The Giants are primary competition both for the Jets own draft pick as well as the first-round pick they received from the Seattle Seahawks.

Hosting the Eagles is a good chance for Joe Judge's team to pick up a win. The Eagles are playing well right now, but that resurgence has been keyed by the running game. The Giants' run defense is capable of slowing that down. They held the Tampa Bay backs to 73 yards on 21 carries.

Falcons at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

The Jags are tied with the Jets by record, so any win Jacksonville can pick up would help Robert Saleh and Co.

Looking ahead at their schedule, there are three games that are pretty winnable. They still have a game against the Houston Texans, they finish the season with the Jets, and they'll be hosting the Atlanta Falcons this week.

The Falcons figure to be in the top 10 when the draft order is finalized, but at 4-6, they aren't as big of a threat to the Jets' two picks.

Still, they are bad enough to lose to the Jags on the road. They are 1-3 in their last four games, and the offense has only managed to score three points in the last two games, getting outscored 68-3 by the Cowboys and Patriots.

Cordarrelle Patterson's ankle injury has slowed the offense, and he has only been a limited participant in practice this week.

Seahawks at Washington (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Jets have the Seahawks' first-round pick thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. What's even better news is that Adams' presence in Seattle hasn't helped them avoid a disaster of a season.

The Seahawks are just 3-7 through 10 games and have way bigger problems than safety.

Even with Russell Wilson back in the lineup, the offense has been stagnant. They were shut out by the Packers' defense in his first game back and only put up 13 points in a loss to the Colt McCoy-led Arizona Cardinals last week.

The Washington Football Team is playing its best football right now. They have won back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.

If Washington can further the Seahawks' spiral, it will send that pick up the draft board while eliminating Washington from competition for a top-five pick.