Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 10
The future of the Philadelphia Eagles franchise lies in the 2022 NFL draft.
Sure, the coaches and front office can't afford to look too far ahead and would like to see progress made with the players on the roster right now. But the 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 put a damper on the buzz garnered from a 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions the week before.
The Eagles now sit at 3-6 on the season, and FiveThirtyEight puts their chances of making the playoffs at 18 percent.
Not everything should be gloom and doom in Philly, though. This is part of the rebuilding process, and the Eagles potentially have three first-round selections in the upcoming NFL draft.
Current NFL Draft Order
1. Detroit Lions (0-8)
2. Houston Texans (1-8)
3. New York Jets (2-6)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)
5. Washington Football Team (2-6)
6. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami 3-7)
7. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)
8. New York Giants (3-6)
9. New York Giants (from Chicago 3-6)
10. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 3-5)
11. New York Jets (from Seattle 3-5)
12. Minnesota Vikings (3-5)
13. Carolina Panthers (4-5)
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis 4-5)*
15. Denver Broncos (5-4)
16. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
17. Cleveland Browns (5-4)
18. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)
19. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
20. New England Patriots (5-4)
21. New Orleans Saints (5-3)
22. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
23. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)
24. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)
25. Buffalo Bills (5-3)
26. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
28. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams 7-2)
29. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
30. Green Bay Packers (7-2)
31. Tennessee Titans (7-2)
32. Arizona Cardinals (8-1)
*The Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick goes to the Eagles if Carson Wentz plays more than 75 percent of the offensive snaps OR 70 percent and the team makes the playoffs.
Where the Eagles Stand
The Eagles helped move their own pick up the draft board. It went from eighth to seventh with the loss to the Chargers, but it wasn't a good week for their two picks from other teams.
The Dolphins pick slid up the board to No. 3 when the Miami beat the Texans. That was to be expected. They have struggled this year but they still aren't "lose to the Texans" bad. However, that pick fell even further down the board with the Dolphins' upset win over the Ravens on Thursday night.
That could be a problem going forward as the Dolphins have a relatively light schedule with the Jets (twice), Panthers and Giants over their next four games.
The Colts pick continues to look like it will wind up in the middle of the first round, which is actually a good thing for the Eagles. Because of the conditions attached with the pick, the Colts need to stay in the playoff race and Wentz has to be healthy so he will play more than 75 percent of snaps.
Should the Colts start dropping games, there is a chance they could employ some gamesmanship and rest their new quarterback down the stretch.
In that regard, the Colts' 45-30 win on Thursday night wasn't the worst thing in the world.
In short, the Eagles own picks three, seven and 14 right now, but there's room for improvement for each.
Games to Watch
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
A week ago, this one wouldn't even have been worth keeping tabs on. It didn't look like the Jaguars were capable of even covering the spread against a good team. They had just been blown out 31-7 by Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Then they went on to beat one of the best teams in the AFC in the Buffalo Bills.
So, yes, the Colts are only given a 21.6 percent chance of winning the game by ESPN's FPI, but there is hope.
That hope lies in the Jaguars' defense that forced three turnovers against the Bills. Picking off Josh Allen twice and sacking him four times was instrumental in scoring the 9-6 win. They'll have to have a similar effort against Wentz to help out the Eagles.
Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)
Right now, the Vikings are five picks behind the Eagles in the first round, but in terms of record, they are only separated by half a game. They enter their contest with the Chargers at 3-5 and could leapfrog them if they lose and the Eagles win.
Of the teams that are in close proximity on the draft board this week, the Vikings have the best shot at winning.
That's because the Vikings have had horrible luck in one-score games to this point. While most teams win around 50 percent of their one-score games, the Vikes have gone 1-5, accounting for all of their losses on the season.
That would indicate the Vikings are better than their record would indicate. The Chargers are 3-2 in one-score games, including the 27-24 win over the Eagles last week. They also have one of the league's worst run defenses attempting to stop Dalvin Cook this week.
That's good news for Philly.
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night, 8:15 p.m. ET)
The 49ers are another team lurking in the background that could eventually jump the Eagles. The Miami Dolphins own their pick, so the Niners have no reason to tank, though so that plays to their advantage.
That's why Eagles fans should tune into Monday Night Football with the hope that the NFC West team is going to show up and try to pull off an upset against a division rival. The Rams own one of the best records in the league, but they are coming off a loss against the Tennessee Titans without Derrick Henry.
For the Niners, this is probably a do-or-die game. If they can find a way to beat the Rams after losing 31-17 to the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals, they can get right back in the playoff hunt. If they lose, things could get ugly fast.
They have the Jaguars (who just beat the Bills), Vikings and Seahawks on deck. A San Francisco win would ensure the Eagles have a little more breathing room to retain the current top 10 status of their own pick.