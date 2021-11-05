Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 9

3 of 3

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Not even Texans or Dolphins fans probably want to watch this one. Both teams come into the game at 1-7 but it could have major draft implications because it will break the tie that is currently in place for the second and third pick.

The Eagles have the Dolphins first-rounder so it's obvious they'll be big Houston Texans fans on Sunday. According to ESPN's FPI rankings, the Texans have a 26.1 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

That seems generous, even against the struggling Dolphins. The Texans ave lost seven straight and only one of those losses was by single digits. They aren't just losing, they're getting blown out. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have also lost seven straight but three of those have been by one score.

That's a tale of two teams who appear similar on the surface but really aren't in the same boat.

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Looking at the teams that currently sit in front of the Eagles in the top seven picks, it's pretty tough to pick out some games that will realistically help them. The lowly Lions and the Washington Football Team are on a bye, the Texans and Dolphins play each other so someone will win that game but the Jaguars draw the Buffalo Bills.

The lone team that actually has a more than slim chance of winning their game and thus potentially moving down the draft board are the New York Giants.

As much as it will pay Eagles fans to root for their NFC East brethren, a win would move the Giants 2-6 record one step closer to the Eagles in the standings.

ESPN FPI gives the Giants a 45 percent chance to beat the Raiders at home. If they're going to pull it off they are going to have to do so with a banged-up offense. Saquon Barkley is still out of the lineup, Sterling Shepard is listed as doubtful and Kadarius Toney is still dealing with an ankle injury.

Still, the Raiders have to travel from the west to the east coast and play a Giants team that just took the Chiefs to the wire.

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Eagles fans tuning into the Monday Night Football broadcast have a clear rooting interest in this one. The New York Giants own the first-round pick of the Chicago Bears which currently sits at 11 even though they have the same record as the Eagles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, aren't close at this point to passing the Eagles. They sit at 4-3 on the season with the 21st selection. While there are certainly more losses coming for the Steelers they have proven their defense will keep them in most of their games, beating the Browns 15-10 in a game where the offense had a hard time getting going.

The Bears, on the other hand, are a threat to ultimately post a worse record than the Eagles. They are on a three-game skid in which they've lost every game by at least two scores and one of their three wins came against the Lions.

Playing Pittsburgh on Monday Night could be a tipping point for their season. If they can score a win over the Steelers with Justin Fields at quarterback on primetime it could spark them to try and make a little run. If they lose their fourth-consecutive game, things could get ugly quick.

The Steelers are good but they haven't been the most consistent team. They've won three straight but before that had a three-game losing streak.