Every NBA Team's Title Odds: Vegas Likes Superteams over Defending Champs

Now that the draft, a slew of trades and free agency are in the rearview, the 2021-22 NBA campaign is on the doorstep.

Without seeing a single minute of regular-season action, plenty of fans, analysts and bookmakers around the world have ideas about who might (or will) win the 2022 Finals.

The defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks are betting on continuity. The Brooklyn Nets may bring the most star power to the discussion. And the Los Angeles Lakers might be equal parts marquee names and question marks.

After those three teams, there are several others that reasonable minds could back with their wallets. Before the 2010-11 season, the Dallas Mavericks had the seventh-best odds to win the title. Could someone around that range, like the Philadelphia 76ers or Denver Nuggets, win it all in 2022?

Answering in the affirmative may be optimistic, but now is the time when optimism abounds. There are certainly some organizations on whom bets would be utterly wasted, but a handful of the odds listed below (from longest shot to shortest) are worth consideration.

All odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and correct as of Friday.

