Pelicans' Zion Williamson Had Surgery on Foot Injury, Will Be Ready for Season

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson had surgery to repair a fractured foot in the offseason, general manager David Griffin told reporters Monday, via Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The forward is still expected to be ready to play at the start of the regular season. The Pelicans open the year on Oct. 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 21-year-old appeared in 61 games last season after missing a large chunk of his rookie season following surgery for a torn meniscus. He ended the 2020-21 on the sideline, however, fracturing his left ring finger. Griffin chalked the injury up to wear and tear.

"I believe he probably suffered the injury over a period of time," Griffin told reporters. "It's a striking injury. It's a blunt-force injury. He was being beaten on the hand over and over and over again. For me to tell you one time, I don't think I can do that. I don't think he knows one time."

The 6'7", 284-pound Williamson has now played just 85 games through his first two NBA seasons and is now recovering from another issue heading into his third year.

The All-Star has still lived up to expectations on the court while averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 2020-21.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New Orleans will need Williamson healthy as it looks to return to the playoffs after three straight losing seasons.