B/R Staff Predicts Top 50 NBA Players for 2021-22 Season

5 of 26

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

30. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Highest Rank: 22

Lowest Rank: 37

When he was on the floor in his third season, Gilgeous-Alexander flashed the star potential that made him the coveted centerpiece of 2019's Paul George trade. However, he was sidelined for half the season by plantar fasciitis (and the Thunder's desire for a better draft pick).

Despite his extended absence, the Thunder value him highly enough to sign him to a five-year, $172 million max extension over the summer. Whenever the Thunder are ready to actually compete, Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be at the forefront.

—Highkin

29. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Highest Rank: 15

Lowest Rank: 43

Morant's second-year leap was slowed by injuries, but the 22-year-old should be an All-Star as early as this year given his talent level. One of the most athletic players in the entire NBA, Morant is already an accomplished passer who should crack the 20-point-per game mark for the first time in his career.

After averaging 30.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists against the Utah Jazz in his first postseason series, it's only a matter of time before Morant becomes one of the best point guards in the league. Playing next to a healthy Jaren Jackson Jr. for an entire season should only help his growth.

—Swartz

28. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Highest Rank: 21

Lowest Rank: 37

It's easy to focus on what a player doesn't do well instead of recognizing their inherent gifts. Simmons is a polarizing player, given his reluctance to shoot a three-pointer, shaky free-throw reliability and a passed-up potential dunk late in a playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers. But he's also a 25-year-old, 6'11" dynamic playmaker and defender. In the right situation, Simmons could certainly climb this list in future years.

Unfortunately, what he brings to the court (warts and all) doesn't matter if he's not actually on the court. The Sixers and Simmons remain in a stalemate, as the multi-positional three-time All-Star has demanded a trade. Will he sit out the season if Philadelphia doesn't oblige? Will Simmons land in a better situation? And will he ever learn to reliably shoot a jump shot?

—Pincus

27. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Highest Rank: 20

Lowest Rank: 39

LaVine arrived as a true offensive star during a 2020-21 season that saw him average 27.4 points per game on 63.4 percent true shooting (a combo only nine players have ever managed in a season). A dangerous cutter who also thrives in isolation and hit threes at a 48.6 percent clip off the catch, LaVine can still improve by embracing the dirtier work of defense.

LaVine is still among the league's most electrifying aerialists, but he's honed a balanced and skill-based game over the years. If he puts down a few more free throws, the 26-year-old could easily join the 50-40-90 club while posting over 25.0 points per game. That almost never happens.

—Hughes

26. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Highest Rank: 24

Lowest Rank: 31

The concerns about Brown's surgically repaired left wrist aren't as problematic as some thought they would be heading into the season. The bigger concern with Brown is related to him testing positive for COVID-19. Team officials say he's asymptomatic, which is a good omen that it won't have as adverse an impact on him as it did teammate Jayson Tatum, who at one point upon his return to play needed to use an inhaler.

Brown will be looking to average 20 or more points for a third straight season. He was especially impactful from three-point range, shooting a shade under 40 percent (39.7, actually). Brown's ability to stretch the floor makes him an extremely tough cover because of his strength in getting to the rim off the dribble. With head coach Ime Udoka aiming to use Brown more as a facilitator this year, Brown's ability to impact the game becomes even greater.

—Blakely