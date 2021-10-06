Predicting Top 5 NBA Leaders in Every Major Stat This Season

6 of 6

Fifth Place: Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard's scoring took a small hit after the Blazers acquired Norman Powell at the trade deadline (30.0 points per game before vs. 26.7 points per game after), but Portland will still need him to shoot them to wins with a suspect defense.

Adding Larry Nance Jr. gives the Blazers a willing ball-mover in the frontcourt, and his ability to cut off passing lanes and rack up steals (1.7 per game, fourth-highest in the NBA last year) should lead to more transition scoring opportunities for Lillard and others.

While Lillard may not reach the 28.8 points-per-game mark he did a season ago, he shouldn't fall out of the top five.

Fourth Place: Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks

After failing to secure another star in free agency, the Mavs will once again heavily rely on Doncic's ability to score and create.

The 22-year-old finished sixth in scoring a season ago (27.7 points per game), a number that should go up with improved accuracy. His three-point shooting made a leap last year (35.0 percent after a 32.1 percent mark over his first two seasons), and Doncic will only be forced to score more if Kristaps Porzingis continues to rack up injuries.

One of the most gifted scorers from all over the court, Doncic should be one of the leading MVP candidates this season and a top-four scorer overall.

Third Place: Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Tatum makes the biggest projected leap here, jumping from 12th a season ago (26.4 points per game) up to third now.

The main reason? There's no more Kemba Walker around (19.3 points on 15.7 field-goal attempts) or Evan Fournier (13.0 points on 10.8 field goals).

While new point guard Dennis Schroder will demand his share of the offense, Al Horford should only help Tatum's scoring with his spacing and passing abilities. If Tatum can get to the free-throw line more often (86.8 percent on his 5.3 attempts per game last season), he should flirt with 30 per game for the first time.

Second Place: Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

Curry will once again have to carry the scoring load for the Warriors after leading the NBA with 32.0 points per game a season ago, at least until Klay Thompson returns around Christmas.

Still, that could mean nearly half the season of trying to keep Golden State in the playoff picture with his shooting alone, as Andrew Wiggins is the only returning Warrior to average more than 12.0 points per game. Even Kelly Oubre Jr. (third at 15.4 points) left in free agency for the Charlotte Hornets.

Don't be surprised if Curry leads the NBA in scoring over the first few months, with his numbers slowly cooling off once Thompson returns.

First Place: Bradley Beal, SG Washington Wizards

Beal came extremely close to capturing his first career scoring title last season, losing out to Curry in the final game of the regular season (32.0 points to 31.3). He'll look to join James Harden this season as the only active players to average at least 30 points per game in three total seasons. For now, he's tied with Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant (two each) and just ahead of Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard (one).

With Westbrook now in Los Angeles with the Lakers, no other returning Wizard attempted more than 11.4 shots last season (Rui Hachimura) or had a usage rate over 18.9 percent (Daniel Gafford). While incoming players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will all get a share of the offense, none will dominate the ball like Westbrook did last season.

Now in the prime of his career at age 28 and able to hit unrestricted free agency next summer, look for Beal to win his first scoring crown.