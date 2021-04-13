Anthony Edwards on Alex Rodriguez Owning T-Wolves: 'I Don't Know Who That Is'

Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards is just 19 years old, so you can perhaps forgive him for not being familiar with former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez. Even if Rodriguez might be his boss soon enough.

"I don't know who that is," he told reporters Tuesday when asked about Rodriguez potentially becoming the team's governor. "I know he's going to be the owner. But I don't know anything about baseball."

However, the two later became acquainted on social media:

Yes, Rodriguez is set to become the governor of the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside Mark Lore when they purchase the team for $1.5 billion from current governor Glenn Taylor, per Jabari Young of CNBC. So you'd imagine that Edwards—the team's top overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, a human highlight reel and a player expected to become a franchise pillar for years to come—will familiarize himself with Rodriguez soon enough.

Young reported that Taylor is expected to operate the Timberwolves for the next two seasons before passing over the reins to Rodriguez and Lore, the former Walmart e-commerce CEO.

Most sports fans over the age of 19 are familiar with Rodriguez, who was notable during his playing career for both immense highs (14 All-Star appearances, three MVPs, a 2009 championship and 696 career home runs) and controversial lows (he admitted to taking performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career).

Following his career, he's made his mark as a solid MLB analyst, though his aspirations have been in team ownership. Rodriguez attempted to buy the New York Mets as part of an ownership group that included Jennifer Lopez, Lore, Vincent Viola and Mike Repole, though their bid lost out to hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now, it appears he'll get his wish with the Timberwolves. And perhaps Edwards will do some Googling of his future boss.