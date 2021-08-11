Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook Trade and More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't been shy about retooling their roster this offseason. After falling in the opening round of the postseason, it became clear that the team's depth and supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis weren't enough, so the team moved quickly to make changes.

The first move was to set up a trade to acquire Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. That agreement was put in place on draft day, and over the next week, Los Angeles also set up deals with the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington.

James and Davis will remain the centerpieces of the roster, but the team is going to look a lot different than it did a year ago.

What's interesting is that L.A. may have gone in a few other directions had things unfolded differently before the Westbrook trade. He was not the team's only trade target and may not have even been considered if point guard Dennis Schroder hadn't turned down the Lakers' extension offer during the regular season.

Now that Schroder has reportedly agreed to join the Boston Celtics, let's dig into the latest buzz surrounding his situation, the Westbrook trade and more.